Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:17 AM

12 Studio Apartments for rent in Marlton, NJ

Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
40 Units Available
Inwood at Renaissance Square
111 Route 70 East, Marlton, NJ
Studio
$1,510
602 sqft
LEASING SPRING 2020! The new Inwood at Renaissance Square community represents Marlton proudly and distinctly, with a vibe that announces itself with style.
Results within 5 miles of Marlton
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 06:30 AM
$
58 Units Available
The Village at Voorhees
10 Lucas Ln, Voorhees, NJ
Studio
$1,040
484 sqft
The Village at Voorhees offers studio, 1 and 2 bedrooms​ for rent in Voorhees, NJ. Our community is Affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features a Washer & Dryer.

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
204 W ROUTE 38
204 Rt 38, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
Studio
$2,500
Unbelievable location!! Professional office space with lighted sign on a major highway and close to major shopping & 295 & the Turnpike. 2 available separate units.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
1503 MARLTON PIKE PIKE
1503 New Jersey Highway 70, Barclay, NJ
Studio
$3,200
Three Bay auto repair with three lifts

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
200 W ROUTE 38
200 Rt 38, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
Studio
$1,995
Great location. Incredible traffic count. Lighted signage. Building completely renovated in 2005. Separate entrance. Turn key operation for your business.
Results within 10 miles of Marlton
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 06:06 AM
20 Units Available
The Metropolitan Collingswood
213 Garfield Ave, Collingswood, NJ
Studio
$1,360
653 sqft
Metropolitan Collingswood apartments are centrally located to the well-known gourmet restaurants and designer shops of the quaint, artsy, bedroom community of Collingswood, NJ.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 06:18 AM
2 Units Available
Penn Garden
4601 High Street A-12, Camden County, NJ
Studio
$1,100
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Penn Garden in Camden County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 14 at 07:15 PM
9 Units Available
Autumn Ridge Apartments
1501 Little Gloucester Rd, Blackwood, NJ
Studio
$920
399 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available with large dining area and kitchen with dishwasher. Community features an Olympic-size swimming pool, lighted tennis courts and a basketball court.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
13 Units Available
Haddonview Apartments
1 MacArthur Blvd, Camden County, NJ
Studio
$1,195
470 sqft
LIVE VERTICALLY! All Utilities Included! Free Shuttle to Philly! Come to Haddonview where you will experience carefree and luxurious high rise living in a delightful suburban setting. Just a 3 min walk to shopping, restaurants, banking, Wm.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 7 at 05:07 PM
3 Units Available
Coventry Place Apartments
309 Brooke Ave A2, Magnolia, NJ
Studio
$825
430 sqft
Coventry Place is one of South Jersey’s best-kept secrets when it comes to affordable, beautifully landscaped, and spacious apartments. Each apartment has been newly renovated, and there is a community pool for the enjoyment of all residents.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Wissinoming
5809 Keystone Street - 1
5809 Keystone Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$3,000
12200 sqft
Industrial unit 12,200 sq ft. Great for warehouse, storage, Office space, industrial use. with 3000 sq ft. parking space. Industrial unit 12,200 sq ft. Great for warehouse, storage, Office space, industrial use. with 3000 sq ft. parking space.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
516 RICHEY AVENUE
516 Richey Avenue, Collingswood, NJ
Studio
$900
450 sqft
Adorable, renovated studio apartment in convenient location. Features laundry, great closet space and storage! New eat-in kitchen with a dishwasher and full refrigerator, ton of cabinets and counter space, built-in fold-down table.

July 2020 Marlton Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Marlton Rent Report. Marlton rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Marlton rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Marlton Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Marlton Rent Report. Marlton rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Marlton rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Marlton rents increased significantly over the past month

Marlton rents have increased 0.4% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 2.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Marlton stand at $1,454 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,755 for a two-bedroom. Marlton's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Marlton

    As rents have increased moderately in Marlton, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Marlton is less affordable for renters.

    • Marlton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,755 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Marlton's rents rose moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Marlton than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Marlton is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

