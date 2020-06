Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

FULL SEASON RENTAL! Ocean view from this immaculate and spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath apartment on the 3rd floor of this fabulous oceanfront building that is close to shopping, WaWa, hi-end restaurants and transportation. This sensational condo offers an upgraded kitchen with stainless appliances and a beautiful bar, 2 car parking. This apartment is ideal for entertaining! NO SMOKERS & NO PETS