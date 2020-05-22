7600 Ventnor Ave

Amenities

Rent this SOUTHSIDE NEWER CONSTRUCTION! August 1, 2020 - September 8, 2020 $35,000. Landlord may consider renting May, June or after Sept 9th for an additional amount. This is a Gorgeous Luxury Home located just one short block to the beach and close to the boardwalk too! A perfect beach house with a perfect location! This 5 bedroom home features a magnificent first floor w an open layout, built-in fireplace & foyer with dramatic double door entrance, full large-scale dining room, designer kitchen with Quartz countertops and upgraded appliance package including Bosch French 4-door refrigerator, Bosch 36-inch 5-burner gas cooktop with oven, Bosch dishwasher, drawer-style microwave oven, and a center island with seating perfect for entertaining, kitchen also features separate dry bar with Quartz countertop and a wine cooler. Armstrong hardwood flooring throughout, beautiful bathrooms with custom finishes. There are 3 bedrooms on the second level and 3 full baths including the master suite with lavish master bath and a private deck. The third level offers two more large bedrooms with full bathroom. Relax outside on a large 25 ft long by 6 ft wide front porch, off-street parking for three cars, a shed for storage of bikes & beach chairs plus an outdoor shower. Just steps to the beach in Margate's desirable A,B,C neighborhood! This is a definite must see!