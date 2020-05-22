All apartments in Margate City
Last updated May 22 2020 at 1:41 AM

7600 Ventnor Ave

7600 Ventnor Avenue · (609) 487-8000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7600 Ventnor Avenue, Margate City, NJ 08402
Margate City

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$35,000

5 Bed · 5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Rent this SOUTHSIDE NEWER CONSTRUCTION! August 1, 2020 - September 8, 2020 $35,000. Landlord may consider renting May, June or after Sept 9th for an additional amount. This is a Gorgeous Luxury Home located just one short block to the beach and close to the boardwalk too! A perfect beach house with a perfect location! This 5 bedroom home features a magnificent first floor w an open layout, built-in fireplace & foyer with dramatic double door entrance, full large-scale dining room, designer kitchen with Quartz countertops and upgraded appliance package including Bosch French 4-door refrigerator, Bosch 36-inch 5-burner gas cooktop with oven, Bosch dishwasher, drawer-style microwave oven, and a center island with seating perfect for entertaining, kitchen also features separate dry bar with Quartz countertop and a wine cooler. Armstrong hardwood flooring throughout, beautiful bathrooms with custom finishes. There are 3 bedrooms on the second level and 3 full baths including the master suite with lavish master bath and a private deck. The third level offers two more large bedrooms with full bathroom. Relax outside on a large 25 ft long by 6 ft wide front porch, off-street parking for three cars, a shed for storage of bikes & beach chairs plus an outdoor shower. Just steps to the beach in Margate's desirable A,B,C neighborhood! This is a definite must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7600 Ventnor Ave have any available units?
7600 Ventnor Ave has a unit available for $35,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7600 Ventnor Ave have?
Some of 7600 Ventnor Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7600 Ventnor Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7600 Ventnor Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7600 Ventnor Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7600 Ventnor Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Margate City.
Does 7600 Ventnor Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7600 Ventnor Ave does offer parking.
Does 7600 Ventnor Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7600 Ventnor Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7600 Ventnor Ave have a pool?
No, 7600 Ventnor Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7600 Ventnor Ave have accessible units?
No, 7600 Ventnor Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7600 Ventnor Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7600 Ventnor Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 7600 Ventnor Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7600 Ventnor Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
