409 N Clermont Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

THE PERFECT SUMMER RENTAL WITH ROOM FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY! AVAILABLE FOR AUGUST this spacious home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a large living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen, and a great den!! On the second floor you will find 3 bedrooms and a full hall bath. 3RD FLOOR MASTER SUITE! Outside features include an attached garage, 2-car driveway, front porch, and backyard with a patio set and room for BBQ!! Tucked away in a lovely quiet neighborhood but just walking distance to the beach!!