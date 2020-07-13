314 Apartments for rent in Linden, NJ with parking
Whats big enough to lead but small enough to care? Linden. Over the years Linden has been at the forefront in developing the blueprint for an unmatched city life experience. Where Linden has led, others have followed.
Linden is part of the New York Metropolitan Area, being about thirteen miles southwest of Manhattan and bordering Staten Island. The Iconic Brooklyn Bridge is situated just fourteen miles from Linden and it is always a pleasant site to visit. Living in Linden is, compared to living in New York, short on glamour and flashy lights. However, if you ever miss the hectic Big Apple atmosphere, New York is only a short drive away. Linden has a population of 40,499 people and a total of 15,872 housing units as of 2010. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Linden apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.