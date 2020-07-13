Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:27 AM

314 Apartments for rent in Linden, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Linden apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga...
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 06:26am
4 Units Available
Lindcrest Apartments
1116 N Stiles St, Linden, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,499
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Linden Shopping Center and Rahway River Park are easily accessed from this property. Community amenities include on-site laundry, a courtyard and play area. Apartments feature private entrances, renovated eat-in kitchens and patios/balconies.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
211 n park ave 2
211 Park Avenue, Linden, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,595
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
211 - Property Id: 292271 Very cozey 2 bedroom located in a nice neighborhood. 2nd floor walk-up newly painted modern kitchen and bath. Hardwood floors throughout this home plenty storage space.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1150 W Saint Georges Ave Unit
1150 West Saint Georges Avenue, Linden, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Available 08/01/20 Spacious Condo with basement - Property Id: 306451 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom. First floor courtyard unit with basement, great parking spot and water included! In unit washer and dryer.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
307 E Elizabeth Avenue
307 East Elizabeth Avenue, Linden, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful Condo unit available for Annual Rental featuring 2 Bedrooms, 1.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1131 MIDDLESEX ST
1131 Middlesex Street, Linden, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Completely renovated, lovely 2 bed/1bath apt in a 2 family home, spacious, wood floors, granite countertops, Eat in kitchen, new SS appliances, Central Air, hardwood floors, 1 parking available.
Results within 1 mile of Linden
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
5 Units Available
Woodmont Station at Cranford
555 South Ave E, Kenilworth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,015
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury homes perfect for entertaining, with sleek kitchens, stainless steel appliances and bar-style seating. A short walk from Cranford train station and easy access to Garden State Parkway, perfect for commuters.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
2 Units Available
Elmora
Linden Arms
811 Linden Ave, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,435
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
825 sqft
Downtown Convenience, Country Charm. Linden Arms is a friendly community offering top of the line service, amenities, and value tucked away in a quiet part of town.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Elmora
Hillside Club
1000 Murray Street, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1497 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions. LEASING SPECIALs: First month free ON SELECT UNITS.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated March 5 at 10:55pm
$
Contact for Availability
Carteret
Bristol Station
90 Bristol Station Ct, Carteret, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,565
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1067 sqft
Gated entry, a large pool, 24-hour fitness center and package concierge are just a few of this property's amenities. Apartments include in-unit laundry, plush carpeting and private terraces. Shoppers Square and Staten Island are nearby.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 09:34am
92 Units Available
Roselle
The Park
417 Raritan Rd, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,761
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1092 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with hardwood flooring, granite countertops, in-unit washers and dryers, and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly. Conveniently located with easy access to Westfield Avenue.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated May 13 at 08:55pm
Contact for Availability
Elmora
Hayes House Apartments
330 West Jersey Street, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
$1,225
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
950 sqft
Luxury and convenience…Hayes House is not just an apartment it is a great place to call home! Our apartment homes offer the convenient location of the upscale Elmora area - near public transportation into New York City and Newark, close to major
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
11 Units Available
Elmora
Chilton Towers
220 W Jersey St, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,635
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1138 sqft
Chilton Towers has all the conveniences of high rise living just 25 minutes from New York City! Located in the beautiful Elmora section of Elizabeth, residents can walk to shopping, schools, public transportation, and are minutes from Routes 1, 9,

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Bayway
713-715 POLONIA AVE
713-715 Polonia Avenue, Elizabeth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2nd FL Unit - 2 BDRM w/ closets, 1 BDRM/office, 1 Bath, wood Floors, Kitchen w/ SS Appliances Frig Included, Stove has Air Fryer Option, Granite Counters, LAUNDRY Hook Up & Large Storage in BASEMENT.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Roselle
1126 Drake Avenue
1126 Drake Avenue, Roselle, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
675 sqft
2 bed 1 bath updated apartment 1 block from bustop, 1 block from groceries, updated and only two blocks from the upcoming linden station shopping development! Application: https://www.hemlane.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Quality Hill
364 Williamson Street
364 Williamson Street, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,295
625 sqft
Large 1 Bedroom Apartment Large Living RoomSpacious KitchenDining Area Large BedroomUpdated BathroomWoof Flooring Large Closets Heat & Hot Water Included Laundry Room on-premises Parking Include br Available Immediately br Call SAM @ to view and

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Peterstown
313 PALMER ST
313 Palmer Street, Elizabeth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
Don't miss out on this 2nd Floor Apartment! Features include 3 Bedrooms, Eat in Kitchen, 1 Full Bathroom, Living Room, Dining Room, 1 Car Garage Parking Plus 1 Parking Spot, Will be Freshly Painted & More...

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
202 CENTENNIAL AVE
202 Centennial Avenue, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
This 2nd floor apartment has 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. off street parking and is impeccable maintained. Use of basement. Available mid July for your occupancy.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Elmora
357 W End Ave
357 West End Avenue, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
750 sqft
357 west end ave - Property Id: 290136 One bed one bath hardwood floors throughout great location close to public transportation off street parking You must apply online and pass a background and credit check to view any listing.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Rahway
691-95 W GRAND AVE
691-95 West Grand Avenue, Rahway, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2 story 4 bedroom, 1 full bath, eat in kitchen, off street parking, tenant responsible for all utilities, close to public transportation.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Rahway
41-51 E CHERRY ST
41-51 East Cherry Street, Rahway, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
A MUST SEE, NICE QUIET UNIT, STAINLESS STEEL,GRANITE,WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT, DOWNTOWN RAHWAY! WALKING DISTANCE TO TRAIN STATION NYC.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Quality Hill
435 S BROAD ST
435 South Broad Street, Elizabeth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
RENTING 2nd FLOORS WITH 3 BEDROOMS , DINNING ROOM LIVING ROOM , TENANT ARE ALLOW TO USE YARD , 1 PARKING SPOT , VERY CLOSE TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATIONS THE PROPERTY IS LOCATED AT 435 SOUTH BROAD ELIZABETH ST 2nd FLOOR TENANTS NEED Credit - Rpt 1

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Bayway
622 BRITTON ST
622 Britton Street, Elizabeth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Immaculate single family house featuring living-room, formal dining room, eat-in-kitchen, 2 full bathrooms, finished basement with laundry room and walk in closet. The master was converted from 2 to 1 bedroom and is huge with a walk in closet.
Results within 5 miles of Linden
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
20 Units Available
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,885
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,303
1393 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,920
1411 sqft
Ideally situated near Millburn Station for easy access to NYC. Each residence features a gourmet kitchen with tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and landscaped courtyards with grilling stations.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
13 Units Available
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,780
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1124 sqft
Modern kitchen, central air and hit and extra storage. Community amenities include on-site laundry facilities and covered parking. Short ride to Phoenix Harbor International airport, the Phoenix Zoo and Grand Canyon University.
City Guide for Linden, NJ

Whats big enough to lead but small enough to care? Linden. Over the years Linden has been at the forefront in developing the blueprint for an unmatched city life experience. Where Linden has led, others have followed.

Linden is part of the New York Metropolitan Area, being about thirteen miles southwest of Manhattan and bordering Staten Island. The Iconic Brooklyn Bridge is situated just fourteen miles from Linden and it is always a pleasant site to visit. Living in Linden is, compared to living in New York, short on glamour and flashy lights. However, if you ever miss the hectic Big Apple atmosphere, New York is only a short drive away. Linden has a population of 40,499 people and a total of 15,872 housing units as of 2010. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Linden, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Linden apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

