314 Apartments for rent in Linden, NJ with parking

Whats big enough to lead but small enough to care? Linden. Over the years Linden has been at the forefront in developing the blueprint for an unmatched city life experience. Where Linden has led, others have followed.

Linden is part of the New York Metropolitan Area, being about thirteen miles southwest of Manhattan and bordering Staten Island. The Iconic Brooklyn Bridge is situated just fourteen miles from Linden and it is always a pleasant site to visit. Living in Linden is, compared to living in New York, short on glamour and flashy lights. However, if you ever miss the hectic Big Apple atmosphere, New York is only a short drive away. Linden has a population of 40,499 people and a total of 15,872 housing units as of 2010. See more