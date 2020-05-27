All apartments in Lavallette
Last updated May 27 2020 at 5:17 AM

23 Magee Avenue

23 Magee Avenue · (917) 544-4136
Location

23 Magee Avenue, Lavallette, NJ 08735

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2136 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
garage
***ONLY AVAILABLE 9/8-9/19 *** OCEANSIDE SUMMER RENTAL in DESIRABLE LAVALLETTE! This lovely beach home is just steps away to the beach, the perfect getaway you were looking for to relax & unwind. 4 BR/ 2.1 BA, Spacious 1st floor living, washer/dryer, outside H/C shower, outdoor patio set for 12, lounge chairs, gas grill & off street parking. 6 Beach badges. Bring your own linens & towels. Sleeps max 10, NO PETS, SMOKING OR VAPING! A Shore home you will want to vacation in year after year. Available Biweekly, multiple weeks or monthly. 5/30 - 6/6 $2750 week, 6/6 - 6/27 $3000 week, 8/8-9/5 $5000 week, 9/5-9/19 $3000 week. Contact agent for availability. *FEATURED LISTING*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Magee Avenue have any available units?
23 Magee Avenue has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23 Magee Avenue have?
Some of 23 Magee Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Magee Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
23 Magee Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Magee Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 23 Magee Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lavallette.
Does 23 Magee Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 23 Magee Avenue does offer parking.
Does 23 Magee Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23 Magee Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Magee Avenue have a pool?
No, 23 Magee Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 23 Magee Avenue have accessible units?
No, 23 Magee Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Magee Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 Magee Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Magee Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Magee Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
