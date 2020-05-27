23 Magee Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage clubhouse bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking bbq/grill garage

***ONLY AVAILABLE 9/8-9/19 *** OCEANSIDE SUMMER RENTAL in DESIRABLE LAVALLETTE! This lovely beach home is just steps away to the beach, the perfect getaway you were looking for to relax & unwind. 4 BR/ 2.1 BA, Spacious 1st floor living, washer/dryer, outside H/C shower, outdoor patio set for 12, lounge chairs, gas grill & off street parking. 6 Beach badges. Bring your own linens & towels. Sleeps max 10, NO PETS, SMOKING OR VAPING! A Shore home you will want to vacation in year after year. Available Biweekly, multiple weeks or monthly. 5/30 - 6/6 $2750 week, 6/6 - 6/27 $3000 week, 8/8-9/5 $5000 week, 9/5-9/19 $3000 week. Contact agent for availability. *FEATURED LISTING*