Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking hot tub

Stylish. Modern. Sleek. This thoughtfully designed contemporary space has dramatic ceilings and oversized windows. The first floor features an open kitchen and living area. Black concrete floors offers a dramatic contrast to the vintage slate kitchen counter tops, with brand new stainless steel appliances. Great for entertaining and completed with powder room. Up the handmade staircase is the second bedroom with a large walk-in closet and its own dedicated stylish bath. On the third floor is the master bedroom featuring views of Lambertville with a floor to ceiling window and Juliette balcony. Escape to the spa-like master bath with custom vanity. All rooms features its own heating/cooling wall unit. Rental of one off street parking available. Pics are of #12, #10 mirror image