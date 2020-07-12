752 West Shore Drive Rental

Amenities

hardwood floors fireplace oven

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven Property Amenities

Don't Miss out on this landmark home nestled in the gated community of Smoke Rise. Grand entrance, New Bathrooms, fresh paint, hardwood floors, Fenced yard. Lake views. Grand entry welcomes you home, this stunning 5-6 bedroom home with 5+ bathrooms has all the space and tranquility you need! Masterfully designed with architectural detail throughout this home boasts it's unique floor plan, open kitchen, peaceful setting. Approximately 33 miles from #NYC this home has everything you could want. Walk to the beach, enjoy the #Smokerise way of life - boating, fishing, runners groups, trails, lake activities, walking. #Kinnelon was ranked as #3 in Safest Towns according to NJ Monthly magazine. Come Enjoy Life!