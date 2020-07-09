402 CYNTHIA COURT

Amenities

Fantastic two bedroom 1.5 bath, 2nd floor Condo immaculately maintained by private owner with a Princeton mailing address. Many newer upgrades include new paint, furnace, updated bath, brand new flooring, combo washer/dryer in the home. Pool, tennis courts and cycling/walking paths. Great location minutes to Princeton or New Brunswick, shopping and major highways. South Brunswick Blue ribbon schools. Passes to large pool on premises available. Major bus route located at corner of development. Special offer $1600 rent is discounted if leased by July 31st.