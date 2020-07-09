All apartments in Kingston
402 CYNTHIA COURT
Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:30 PM

402 CYNTHIA COURT

402 Cynthia Court · (609) 987-8889 ext. 118
Location

402 Cynthia Court, Kingston, NJ 08540

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,525

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Fantastic two bedroom 1.5 bath, 2nd floor Condo immaculately maintained by private owner with a Princeton mailing address. Many newer upgrades include new paint, furnace, updated bath, brand new flooring, combo washer/dryer in the home. Pool, tennis courts and cycling/walking paths. Great location minutes to Princeton or New Brunswick, shopping and major highways. South Brunswick Blue ribbon schools. Passes to large pool on premises available. Major bus route located at corner of development. Special offer $1600 rent is discounted if leased by July 31st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 CYNTHIA COURT have any available units?
402 CYNTHIA COURT has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 402 CYNTHIA COURT have?
Some of 402 CYNTHIA COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 CYNTHIA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
402 CYNTHIA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 CYNTHIA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 402 CYNTHIA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingston.
Does 402 CYNTHIA COURT offer parking?
No, 402 CYNTHIA COURT does not offer parking.
Does 402 CYNTHIA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 402 CYNTHIA COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 CYNTHIA COURT have a pool?
Yes, 402 CYNTHIA COURT has a pool.
Does 402 CYNTHIA COURT have accessible units?
No, 402 CYNTHIA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 402 CYNTHIA COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 402 CYNTHIA COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 402 CYNTHIA COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 402 CYNTHIA COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
