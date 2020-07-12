Neighborhood Guide: Jersey City

Check out the top neighborhoods in Jersey City for renting an apartment: The Waterfront, Downtown Jersey City, The Heights and more

Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:45 PM
  1. 1. The Waterfront
    Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
    The Waterfront
    The BLVD Collection
    425 Washington Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
    Studio
    $2,292
    585 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    $2,631
    783 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $3,688
    1139 sqft
    Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
    The Waterfront
    Trump Bay Street
    65 Bay St, Jersey City, NJ
    1 Bedroom
    $2,880
    756 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $3,797
    1112 sqft
  2. 2. Downtown Jersey City
    Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
    Downtown Jersey City
    Windsor at Liberty House
    115 Morris St, Jersey City, NJ
    1 Bedroom
    $2,590
    810 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $3,400
    1180 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $4,140
    1326 sqft
    Last updated July 12 at 04:41pm
    Downtown Jersey City
    70 Greene
    70 Greene St, Jersey City, NJ
    Studio
    $2,264
    566 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    $2,620
    859 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $3,606
    1063 sqft
  3. 3. The Heights
    Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
    The Heights
    The Enclave
    675 Monmouth Street, Jersey City, NJ
    Studio
    $2,035
    609 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    $2,320
    779 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $2,830
    1161 sqft

    Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
    The Heights
    188 South St 82
    188 South Street, Jersey City, NJ
    Studio
    $1,164
    500 sqft
  4. 4. Greenville
    Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
    Greenville
    Rivet
    23 University Place Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
    Studio
    $1,860
    531 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    $1,862
    740 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $3,110
    1178 sqft

    Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
    Greenville
    94 Woodlawn Ave
    94 Woodlawn Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
    2 Bedrooms
    $11,394
  5. 5. Journal Square
    Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
    Journal Square
    3 Journal Square
    2935 John F Kennedy Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
    Studio
    $1,990
    496 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    $2,326
    744 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $3,295
    1139 sqft
    Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
    Journal Square
    85 Van Reypen St. Apartments
    85 Van Reypen St, Jersey City, NJ
    Studio
    Ask
    1 Bedroom
    $1,851
    400 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    Ask
