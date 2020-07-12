Neighborhood Guide: Jersey City
Check out the top neighborhoods in Jersey City for renting an apartment: The Waterfront, Downtown Jersey City, The Heights and more
- 1. The WaterfrontSee all 781 apartments in The WaterfrontVerified
1 of 44Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm239 Units AvailableThe WaterfrontThe BLVD Collection425 Washington Blvd, Jersey City, NJStudio$2,292585 sqft1 Bedroom$2,631783 sqft2 Bedrooms$3,6881139 sqftVerified
1 of 24Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm$45 Units AvailableThe WaterfrontTrump Bay Street65 Bay St, Jersey City, NJ1 Bedroom$2,880756 sqft2 Bedrooms$3,7971112 sqft
- 2. Downtown Jersey CitySee all 143 apartments in Downtown Jersey CityVerified
1 of 40Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm$32 Units AvailableDowntown Jersey CityWindsor at Liberty House115 Morris St, Jersey City, NJ1 Bedroom$2,590810 sqft2 Bedrooms$3,4001180 sqft3 Bedrooms$4,1401326 sqftVerified
1 of 36Last updated July 12 at 04:41pm$37 Units AvailableDowntown Jersey City70 Greene70 Greene St, Jersey City, NJStudio$2,264566 sqft1 Bedroom$2,620859 sqft2 Bedrooms$3,6061063 sqft
- 3. The HeightsSee all 187 apartments in The HeightsVerified
1 of 22Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm$49 Units AvailableThe HeightsThe Enclave675 Monmouth Street, Jersey City, NJStudio$2,035609 sqft1 Bedroom$2,320779 sqft2 Bedrooms$2,8301161 sqft
1 of 3Last updated July 12 at 10:06am1 Unit AvailableThe Heights188 South St 82188 South Street, Jersey City, NJStudio$1,164500 sqft
- 4. GreenvilleSee all 171 apartments in GreenvilleVerified
1 of 38Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm$24 Units AvailableGreenvilleRivet23 University Place Blvd, Jersey City, NJStudio$1,860531 sqft1 Bedroom$1,862740 sqft2 Bedrooms$3,1101178 sqft
1 of 7Last updated July 12 at 10:05am1 Unit AvailableGreenville94 Woodlawn Ave94 Woodlawn Avenue, Jersey City, NJ2 Bedrooms$11,394
- 5. Journal SquareSee all 496 apartments in Journal SquareVerified
1 of 38Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm$27 Units AvailableJournal Square3 Journal Square2935 John F Kennedy Blvd, Jersey City, NJStudio$1,990496 sqft1 Bedroom$2,326744 sqft2 Bedrooms$3,2951139 sqftVerified
1 of 38Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm1 Unit AvailableJournal Square85 Van Reypen St. Apartments85 Van Reypen St, Jersey City, NJStudioAsk1 Bedroom$1,851400 sqft2 BedroomsAsk