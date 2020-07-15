Apartment List
72 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Iselin, NJ

Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
64 Tower Rd
64 Tower Road, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
The house is on convenient and street of Tower Rd - Property Id: 249311 The house is on convenient and quite street of Tower Rd . 2 large bedrooms 1 full bath, kitchen and living room. Close to Oak tree Rd and Metropak train station.
Results within 5 miles of Iselin
Last updated July 15 at 10:10 PM
4 Units Available
Lindcrest Apartments
1116 N Stiles St, Linden, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,499
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Linden Shopping Center and Rahway River Park are easily accessed from this property. Community amenities include on-site laundry, a courtyard and play area. Apartments feature private entrances, renovated eat-in kitchens and patios/balconies.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
8 Units Available
Metuchen
Woodmont Metro at Metuchen Station
99 New St, Metuchen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,170
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1101 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Metuchen near NJ Transit station has easy access to NJ Turnpike, GS Parkway, and Rte 287. Amenities include onsite pool and gym. Apartment features a private patio, hardwood floors, and granite countertops.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Woodbridge
Crossroads Gardens Apartments
1 Pikeview Ln, Woodbridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,335
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Woodbridge, NJ, Crossroads Gardens is conveniently situated near three major highways, shopping, restaurants, nightlife, downtown and the hospital.
Last updated June 14 at 09:34 AM
92 Units Available
Roselle
The Park
417 Raritan Rd, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,761
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1092 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with hardwood flooring, granite countertops, in-unit washers and dryers, and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly. Conveniently located with easy access to Westfield Avenue.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
2 Units Available
Garwood
The Lofts at Garwood
500 North Ave, Garwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,220
1090 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Rahway
1751 Oliver St
1751 Oliver St, Rahway, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1751 Oliver - Property Id: 308848 Come check out this newly renovated apartment in a beautiful area in Rahway. Call now 845-671-9841 or go ahead and apply via the link below. https://secure.weimark.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Woodbridge
918 CRICKET LN
918 Cricket Lane, Woodbridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Available for immediate occupancy! 2 bed/1 bath condo for rent in the beautifully maintained Wyndmoor Condominium community in Woodbridge, NJ.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
307 E Elizabeth Avenue
307 East Elizabeth Avenue, Linden, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful Condo unit available for Annual Rental featuring 2 Bedrooms, 1.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
37 MYRTLE ST
37 Myrtle Street, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
SINGLE FAMILY HOME! 3 BEDS - 2.5 BATHS, EAT-IN KITCHEN - ENCLOSED DECK W/ CANOPY - BASEMENT FINISHED w/ SUMMER KITCHEN & FAMILY ROOM w/ FULL BATH -- PETS ALLOWED AT OWNERS DISCRETION. Available 9/1/20

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Westfield
208 LIVINGSTON ST
208 Livingston Street, Westfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Move right into this spacious & bright multi-floor apartment with 3BRs, bonus room and 3 full baths. Great location. Feels like a true single family home with every amenity covered.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Garwood
105 CENTER ST
105 Center Street, Garwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
GARWOOD: (CRANFORD, WESTFIELD AREA) MINS TO NYC!! NEWER CONSTRUCTION!! 2 BEDROOMS and 2 FULL BATHS with 9 foot ceilings, Hardwood Floors throughout, SS Appliances including DW/Fridge, granite countertops, CAC, Washer/Dryer in unit.

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Metuchen
25 Hillside Ave - 104
25 Hillside Avenue, Metuchen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
OVER 1,200SF+ SPACIOUS LIVING & FULL, CLIMATE CONTROLLED, 9' ceiling, USABLE SPACE!! DOWNTOWN METRO features 19 luxury apartments in Metuchen, NJ.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Westfield
1769 Dakota Street
1769 Dakota Street, Union County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1870 sqft
Westfield - Property Id: 276828 Newly renovated single family home near transportation shopping and more. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/276828 Property Id 276828 (RLNE5915791)

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Westfield
407 BEECHWOOD PL
407 Beechwood Place, Westfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Great Location! Close to all schools & easy access to train, town & parks.
Results within 10 miles of Iselin
Last updated July 15 at 10:10 PM
76 Units Available
Pleasant View Gardens
258 Carlton Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,389
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
925 sqft
Nestled into 80 acres of green space, these Colonial-inspired apartments offer updated floor plans and one, two, or three-bedroom units. Amenities include onsite pools, open floor plans, and walk-in closets in some units.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
3 Units Available
24 Springfield Avenue
24 Springfield Avenue, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
944 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the historic town of Cranford, 24 Springfield Ave is a vintage mid-rise featuring all the modern furnishings one would hope for in a new home. Located on the Rahway River the views from most apartment homes are a feast for the eyes.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
5 Units Available
Woodmont Station at Cranford
555 South Ave E, Kenilworth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,015
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury homes perfect for entertaining, with sleek kitchens, stainless steel appliances and bar-style seating. A short walk from Cranford train station and easy access to Garden State Parkway, perfect for commuters.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
67 Units Available
Plaza Square Apartments
1 Richmond St, New Brunswick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,605
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,713
1511 sqft
Prime location close to upscale restaurants, cafes, nightlife and retail shops. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring, walk-in closets and washer/dryer in each unit. Swimming pool and fitness studio!
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
20 Units Available
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
1393 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,855
1411 sqft
Ideally situated near Millburn Station for easy access to NYC. Each residence features a gourmet kitchen with tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and landscaped courtyards with grilling stations.
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
29 Units Available
Dunellen
Avalon Piscataway
7000 Avalon Way, Dunellen, NJ
Studio
$1,635
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,830
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1316 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Community has a fitness center, outdoor pool and lounge areas. Units have plank flooring, large walk-in closets and private balconies.
Last updated July 15 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Summit
The Parc at Summit
26 Locust Dr, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,713
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,244
1000 sqft
The Parc at Summit provides you with the ideal living situation in Summit, NJ, being only minutes away from New York City.
Last updated July 15 at 06:22 PM
3 Units Available
Aspen Court
2800 New Brunswick Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Aspen Court redefines your apartment experience by providing you with the best living situation in Piscataway, NJ. Our apartment homes are built with your comfort in mind.
Last updated July 15 at 09:00 PM
3 Units Available
Valley Manor
131 Marina Dr, Middlesex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
910 sqft
Welcome to Valley Manor Apartments for rent. It's just perfect! To start with, you'll have a beautifully wooded scenic setting on the banks of the Raritan River, far removed from in-town traffic and congestion, yet convenient.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Iselin, NJ

Finding an apartment in Iselin that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

