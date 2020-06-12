/
3 bedroom apartments
94 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hawthorne, NJ
Hawthorne
9 West prospect st
9 West Prospect Street, Hawthorne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1200 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 61558 Large 3 bedroom apartment on 2nd floor , beautiful deck ,and nice view . Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Results within 1 mile of Hawthorne
Prospect Park
41 BROWN AVE
41 Brown Avenue, Prospect Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1300 sqft
Over sized 2nd & 3rd floor apartment available immediately. Convenient to public transportation. 3rd floor offers additional living space.
Northside
87 N 1ST ST
87 North 1st Street, Paterson, NJ
Spacious 5 bedroom 2 bath apartment. Updated eat in kitchen and updated baths, newly painted. Includes 2nd and 3rd flr. Use of backyard shared with 1st floor.
Riverside
249-251 5TH AVE
249-251 5th Avenue, Paterson, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Newly constructed Apartment, close to route 20. New appliances, High Ceilings. Large Bedrooms.
179 BREWSTER RD
179 Brewster Road, Bergen County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
3000 sqft
END UNIT IN A LUXURY TOWNHOME COMPLEX! "CHATHAM MODEL" ONLY THE BEST! OVER 3000 SQ FT OF COMFORT AND STYLE, 2 STORY ENTRANCE FOYER, RECESSED LIGHTS,WOOD RAILINGS, SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM W/ FIREPLACE AND DINING ROOM, ULRICH DESIGNED KITCHEN W/
Prospect Park
252 N 7TH ST
252 North 7th Street, Prospect Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
3 bedrooms, one bath, living room & eat-in kitchen on First Flr.
Results within 5 miles of Hawthorne
Wrigley Park
274 Governor St 123
274 Governor Street, Paterson, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1700 sqft
Brand New 3 beds 2 bath condos - Property Id: 246398 Brand New 3 bedroom condos !!! 2 baths Best Condos in Paterson Nj Hard wood floors thru out Ceramic tile floors in bathroom $2500 month rent noting included Must make at least 6700 total house
Woodland Park
70 Haverhill
70 Haverhill Avenue, Woodland Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1600 sqft
Redesigned 3 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 112003 Redesigned 3 bedroom 1 bath rental perched on the mountains of Woodland Park.
Franklin Lakes
994 PINES TER
994 Pines Terrace, Franklin Lakes, NJ
LARGE COLONIAL CAPE ON A FABULOUS NEIGHBORHOOD. FIRST FLOOR:FLR WITH ADDITIONAL RM OFF OF FDR/CHERRY PLANK FLOORS.MEIK W/OAK CABINETS,LARGE PANTRY,FAMILY RM W/WALLS OF WINDOWS OVERLOOKING TO NICE PRIVATE YARD W/SMALL DECK.TWO GOOD SIZE BRS,FBATH.
Waldwick
29 Cleveland Ave
29 Cleveland Avenue, Waldwick, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
Large and spacious 3 bedroom unit located near transportation, center of town, schools and more. Hardwood flooring throughout Use of yard and attached garage.
137 LOWER NOTCH RD
137 Lower Notch Road, Passaic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
This spacious 3 bedroom offers great access to highways for easy commute. Hardwood floors throughout Laundry in unit Updated EIK and bathrooms. Finished basement with second full bath.
662 GROVE ST
662 Grove Street, Ridgewood, NJ
4 bedroom 2 bath house for rent. Updated Kitchen and bathrooms. Close to school.Parks, shopping 4 bedroom 2 bath House for rent, House offers beautiful renovated kitchen and baths.
Middle Village
76 WALMAN AVE
76 Walman Avenue, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1st Floor-Move in Ready. Near Major Roadways. Rental Application,Credit Report, Verification of Income & Tenant Insurance required. Owner is licensed Agent. Please Wear Gloves and Mask During Showing.
Albion
90 STANLEY ST
90 Stanley Street, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
1152 sqft
This adorable and well maintained cape cod in the heart of the Albion section features 3 spacious bedrooms with ample closet space and 1.5 bathrooms. The light and bright first floor is freshly painted with newly refinished hardwood floors.
Totowa
239-241 UNION BLVD
239-241 Union Boulevard, Totowa, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Excellent Opportunity To Rent An Updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home Located Near Everything! This Recently Renovated Top Floor Unit Features An Updated Kitchen With Newer Appliances, Washer & Dryer, Large Full Bathroom, 3 Generous Sized Bedrooms, & Newer
South Paterson
95 W 1ST ST
95 West 1st Street, Clifton, NJ
Renovated 2nd floor apartment with specious finished attic, 4 bedrooms, sun room, big eat in kitchen,ample closet space. Use of back yard. close to all highways and shopping areas. Apartment will be freshly painted before lease start
Lakeview
129 E 9TH ST
129 East 9th Street, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Recently renovated 2nd floor with full attic. Tenant pays 1 month brokers fee. Tenants must sign Hold Harmless and Release Regarding Covid19 before any showings. Also must wear face masks & gloves.
Downtown Paterson
14 MARSHALL ST
14 Marshall St, Paterson, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Renovated3 bed, 1 bath 2nd fl unit, close to transit, shops, A must see
967 HAMBURG TPKE
967 Hamburg Turnpike, Passaic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2/3 bedroom rental. 1 bedroom has no closet. Brand new kitchen. Full unfinished basement can be used as storage. Adjacent to this unit is 3 small rooms and 1/2 bath that can be rented for an additional fee.
Elmwood Park
357 RIVER DR
357 River Drive, Elmwood Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Newly renovated apartment that has everything you need in the prime location of Garfield! 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1 parking spot, washer dryer on site, new boiler, hot water tank, electrical, and plumbing! You won't have to worry about a thing, bring
Wrigley Park
26 Pennington St
26 Pennington Street, Paterson, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Apt 1 Available 06/01/20 Very spacious 5 bedroom/2 full bathroom apartment available in Paterson, NJ! Hurry, Don't wait!! Apartment is located near school on the 2nd and 3rd floor of a 2 family house. Apply TODAY at WWW.BLUEONYXMANAGEMENT.
South Paterson
339 PAXTON ST
339 Paxton Street, Paterson, NJ
Great home offering 3 Floors of living space! Eat in Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, full bath on 1st floor. Partial renovation of 3 full bathrooms that includes brand new toilets & vanities. 2 extra rooms in finished basement.
Elmwood Park
284 MILLER AVE
284 Miller Avenue, Elmwood Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Lovely and spacious 3 bedroom 1 full bath apartment located on the first floor of a well maintained 2 family house. Featuring an eat-in kitchen, living room, dining room, hardwood floors throughout.
Garfield
7 Wood St #1
7 Wood Street, Garfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1300 sqft
Your search ends here.Beautiful first floor 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms apartment renovated within 5 years,in one of the best areas of Garfield.You will love the layout, space and closet space here.
