/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:20 AM
84 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hawthorne, NJ
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Hawthorne
120 Frederick Ave 2
120 Frederick Avenue, Hawthorne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Cozy 1 bedroom in a great neighborhood.
Results within 5 miles of Hawthorne
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
North Haledon
Wayne Village
27 Lancaster Ct Apt. B, Franklin Lakes, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
705 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers a large dog park, on-site fitness center, and pool area. Colonial-style community. Apartments offer hardwood floors and updated appliances. About 20 miles from Manhattan.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
13 Units Available
Cloverdale Associates, LLC
414 N Midland Ave, Bergen County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,515
661 sqft
Welcome to Cloverdale Park Apartments, where you will experience the comfort of upscale apartment living amid stunningly landscaped grounds. Perfectly located, Cloverdale Park Apartments is peaceful, beautiful and abounding in amenities.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
2 Units Available
263 Franklin Avenue
263 Franklin Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
580 sqft
Situated in a historic, five story, elevator building near the center of town, The Apartments at 263 Franklin Avenue are made up of spacious one and two bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 16 at 01:00 AM
3 Units Available
Maple Valley
Stony Hill
6A Stony Hill Rd, Eatontown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
812 sqft
Welcome to Stony Hill Apartments for rent in Eatontown, NJ. QUALITY FAMILY LIVING, At Stony Hill Apartments you'll be close to schools, great restaurants, the Monmouth Mall, and New York City trains and buses.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 16 at 12:22 AM
3 Units Available
Fair Lawn
Radnor Manor
15-60 Pollitt Dr, Fair Lawn, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
Next to Fair Lawn's historic Radburn section, Radnor Manor is a quiet, convenient complex just steps away from a commuter train station, and minutes from the Garden State Parkway, Routes 17 and 4.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1247 A Valley Road
1247 A Valley Rd, Passaic County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
Move right in! 1st floor unit, HT, Water, Sewer, Gar. included in rent. All SS appliances. Wall A/C Unit in LR. Tiled bath. Ceiling Fans in BR and LR. Lg eat in kitchen. Walk to NYC bus. Carpet will be replaced in BR.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Lakeview
104-106 ALABAMA AVE
104-106 Alabama Avenue, Paterson, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Fully renovated 1 Bedroom 1st flr apartment in a quiet neighborhood of Paterson. Feat: Eat-in Kitchen, Living area, 1 Bedroom w/hardwood flr & Full Bath. Plenty of storage space. Conveniently located near public transportation and major highways.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Paterson
220 Straight St 107
220 Straight Street, Paterson, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
720 sqft
220 STRAIGHT ST, UNIT 107, PATERSON - Property Id: 302576 Nice size one bedroom with one bathroom loft-style apartment, located in Paterson! Around the corner for NJ Transit to NYC, and just 2 minutes away from 24/7 Patterson Station.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Paterson
67 Jersey Street
67 Jersey Street, Paterson, NJ
1 Bedroom
$900
600 sqft
67 Jersey Street - Property Id: 307962 Take the opportunity to live in this First Floor Apartment! at a walking distance from the Paterson's Center City Mall. This unit is located at a very quiet street at Little Lima.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Lakeview
208 E 6TH ST
208 East 6th Street, Clifton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Nice spacious and cozy 1Bed apartment located in a very quite residential area, close to all mayor transportation and highways, very updated featuring 1bed, LR, KT and Full Bath, move in ready.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Maple Valley
9 DE GRAW AVE
9 Degraw Ave, Clifton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Renovated in 2017.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
181 LONG HILL RD 5-9
181 Long Hill Road, Passaic County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,300
1200 sqft
DESIREABLE INWOOD DUPLEX. Living/Dining Rm. combination w/wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors, kitchen w/new appliances, bedroom, tiled bathroom. Lower level: newly carpeted Rec/Media Room, Half bath, laundry/ storage room.
Results within 10 miles of Hawthorne
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
7 Units Available
The Green at Bloomfield
56 Broad Street, Glen Ridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,890
720 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
35 Units Available
Mountain View Crossing
650 NJ-23, Singac, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,692
875 sqft
Excellent location close to Fayette Avenue Park and North Cove Park. Units feature laundry, patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community offers basketball, tennis, pool, gym and dog park.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
12 Units Available
East Rutherford
Rutherford Station
201 Railroad Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,010
833 sqft
Luxury apartments with breakfast bars and spacious layouts. Fully furnished. Residents have access to a dog park, grill area, and playground on-site. Within minutes of public transit and NJ-17.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 16 at 12:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Clinton Arms
215 Clinton Place, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,495
564 sqft
Make Clinton Arms your home base for an easy commute to New York City via express buses or trains, both within walking distance from this Fairmount location. By car, Routes 4, 17, 95 and the Garden State Parkway are easily accessible.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
15 Units Available
Wood - Ridge
Avalon at Wesmont Station
100 Rosie Sq, Wood-Ridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,845
751 sqft
Up to three-bedroom apartments in vibrant complex featuring hangout areas like a fire pit, clubhouse and pool. Bergen Town Center is close by for shopping, as is Woodland Park for some fresh air.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
$
19 Units Available
Avalon Hackensack at Riverside
414 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,145
905 sqft
This green community's perfect location allows easy access to Manhattan, Riverside Square Mall and Hackensack River Park. Residents can relax in the hot tub, pool or coffee bar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 16 at 12:20 AM
180 Units Available
The Current on River
18 East Camden Street, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,975
714 sqft
BRAND NEW luxury apartments in the heart of Hackensack, NJ. Opening early spring 2020. The Current on River is an exciting new luxury apartment complex by Hekemian Co., Inc.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
21 Units Available
Westwood
The Highlands At Westwood
7101 Cenrose Cir, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,366
746 sqft
Highlands at Westwood. Newly renovated one, two bedroom and two bedroom with den luxury apartment homes, The Highlands at Westwood is a picturesque apartment community.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 16 at 01:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Lodi
Kennedy Gardens Apartments
158 Kennedy Dr, Lodi, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
640 sqft
At Kennedy Gardens you can enjoy the convenience of our central location. We are just minutes from fine dining, shopping and transportation. We are a pet friendly community (please ask for details).
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 16 at 01:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Garfield
Dahnert Park Apartments
1 Dahnert Park Ln, Garfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,385
1000 sqft
Adjacent to Scenic Park and Lake... Accessible to Public Transportation...Heat, Hot Water and Cooking Gas Included... Cozy one bedroom apartments located adjacent to a beautiful park and lake. Easy access to public transportation.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
3 Units Available
68-70 Park Avenue Apartments
68 Park Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,485
707 sqft
The apartments at 68-70 Park Avenue are housed in a pre-war four story mid-rise building. All of the apartments include heat and hot water, have hardwood floors and have a phone hook-up intercom system.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Bayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJFort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJSummit, NJ