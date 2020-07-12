2 LAWRENCE DR

Amenities

Beautiful, renovated 3 bedroom ranch style home! Key features include white shaker cabinets, beautiful granite countertops, eat in kitchen, BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances engineered hard wood floors throughout, and much more!! Fenced in backyard. Tenant is to pay all utilities and trash. No direct tv dish. Home is conveniently located less than 1 mile from downtown Hackettstown, Centenary University, shopping, and restaurants. Located close to all major routes and highways such as 80, 206, 46, and 57. Public transportation just minutes away includes train and bus service to NYC. Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity! No smoking. No pets. NTN report to be filled out.