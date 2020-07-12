All apartments in Hackettstown
Find more places like 2 LAWRENCE DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hackettstown, NJ
/
2 LAWRENCE DR
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:09 PM

2 LAWRENCE DR

2 Lawrence Drive · (908) 433-9297
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hackettstown
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2 Lawrence Drive, Hackettstown, NJ 07840

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful, renovated 3 bedroom ranch style home! Key features include white shaker cabinets, beautiful granite countertops, eat in kitchen, BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances engineered hard wood floors throughout, and much more!! Fenced in backyard. Tenant is to pay all utilities and trash. No direct tv dish. Home is conveniently located less than 1 mile from downtown Hackettstown, Centenary University, shopping, and restaurants. Located close to all major routes and highways such as 80, 206, 46, and 57. Public transportation just minutes away includes train and bus service to NYC. Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity! No smoking. No pets. NTN report to be filled out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 LAWRENCE DR have any available units?
2 LAWRENCE DR has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2 LAWRENCE DR have?
Some of 2 LAWRENCE DR's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 LAWRENCE DR currently offering any rent specials?
2 LAWRENCE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 LAWRENCE DR pet-friendly?
No, 2 LAWRENCE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hackettstown.
Does 2 LAWRENCE DR offer parking?
Yes, 2 LAWRENCE DR offers parking.
Does 2 LAWRENCE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 LAWRENCE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 LAWRENCE DR have a pool?
No, 2 LAWRENCE DR does not have a pool.
Does 2 LAWRENCE DR have accessible units?
No, 2 LAWRENCE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2 LAWRENCE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 LAWRENCE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 LAWRENCE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 LAWRENCE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2 LAWRENCE DR?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Hackettstown 3 BedroomsHackettstown Apartments with Parking
Hackettstown Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Newark, NJElizabeth, NJBethlehem, PAStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJEaston, PA
Somerset, NJPrinceton, NJRoselle, NJHighland Park, NJLinden, NJCaldwell, NJWoodbridge, NJDoylestown, PAFranklin Park, NJSomerville, NJ
Hamburg, NJButler, NJPanther Valley, NJHopatcong, NJEast Stroudsburg, PAGreen Knoll, NJBernardsville, NJRahway, NJLambertville, NJMendham, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Moravian CollegeNorthampton County Area Community College
Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity