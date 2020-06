Amenities

dishwasher new construction parking some paid utils oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking new construction

Brand New 2 bedroom apartment with large gourmet kitchen and light and bright living room.2 bedrooms with large closets and custom molding throughout! . Heat and hot water included in rent and laundry is located in building.This completely new construction model in the up and coming downtown district is truly move in ready! Conveniently located in town where shopping, restaurants and mass transit surround you