2 bed 2 bath apartments
66 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Greentree, NJ
Last updated June 12 at 06:17am
10 Units Available
Dwell Cherry Hill
150 Greene Lane, Greentree, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1222 sqft
Dwell Luxury Cherry Hill apartments for rent offer a completely unique experience in 21st century living. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach. Situated on route 70/Marlton Pike East, Dwell Cherry Hill is near NJ Transit and PATCO.
Results within 1 mile of Greentree
Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
3 Units Available
Brook View
1400 Brookview Cir, Marlton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,047
1178 sqft
These recently renovated units feature fireplaces, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Just minutes from Marlton Plaza and other retail locations. Amenities include a clubhouse and gym at this pet-friendly community.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1205 Gorge Rd 1205
1205 Forge Road, Barclay, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,229
1060 sqft
Amazing Views of NYC, NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 163467 The most Amazing Views of NYC Skyline! Spacios Apartments Available, with Luxury Full Amenities, 24 Hours Concierge, Pool, Gym and much more! Please contact me today for the Best Apartment
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
1514 WOODHOLLOW DR
1514 Woodhollow Drive, Marlton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
940 sqft
Spectacular 2 bedroom 2 full bath. 2nd floor. Totally renovated. Open floor plan. Located near major highways. Plenty of shopping minutes away. Landlord looking at least a 2 year lease. No smoking no pets.Condo in mint condition.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
905 WOODHOLLOW DRIVE
905 Woodhollow Drive, Marlton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
940 sqft
Landlord would love to rent fully-furnished. Inquire within! This first floor, end-unit, garden-style condo backs to the woods. The exterior is charming and woodsy, clad in a gray-green wood siding.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
205 KINGS CROFT
205 Kings Croft Drive, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1215 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2-story condo in desirable Kings Croft. Only a few of these in this complex! Pulling into the complex, you'll see how well managed the whole community is.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
925 SOCIETY HILL
925 Society Hill, Greentree, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1362 sqft
Updated 2 Bedroom 3 full bath unit with lower level finished basement (family room).
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
Jackie's Crossing
12 S Maple Ave, Marlton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1000 sqft
Fabulous opportunity to live in the heart of Marlton NJ! Jackie's Crossing not only offers all the newest and highest quality amenities in a property, but once you call it home, you can walk to some of the best shopping and restaurants in town.
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
1 Unit Available
1615 Woodhollow Dr
1615 Woodhollow Drive, Marlton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1072 sqft
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!! This fabulous two bedroom, two bathroom totally renovated condo in Marlton, New Jersey is a must-see.
Results within 5 miles of Greentree
Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
12 Units Available
Fox Pointe
14A Fox Ridge Dr, Hi-Nella, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
850 sqft
The Voorhees Town Center puts great shopping and dining within reach of this property. The pet-friendly community has a pool and on-site laundry. Units have a full range of appliances and have been recently renovated.
Last updated June 12 at 10:58am
12 Units Available
Haddon Point
2100 Haddonfield Road, Palmyra, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1073 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haddon Point in Palmyra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 10:58am
21 Units Available
Barclay Chase at Marlton
500 Barclay Blvd, Marlton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1168 sqft
Brand New Construction! Preleasing now for September 1, 2019!! Apartment homes are leasing quickly, so come visit today! Welcome to Barclay Chase at Marlton Apartments, an astonishing apartment and retail community where resort-style living blends
Last updated June 12 at 10:57am
6 Units Available
Pennsauken Golf Course Villas
3457 Saint Martins Road, Merchantville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1378 sqft
Imagine living in a gated apartment community and having a spectacular view of the sun setting over the golf course from your patio or balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 10:57am
8 Units Available
MARLTON GATEWAY APARTMENTS
125 E Main St, Marlton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1139 sqft
Conveniently located on Main Street in historic Marlton, New Jersey. Marlton Gateway Apartments extends an indulgent way of living to this lovely downtown business district.
Last updated June 12 at 12:12pm
18 Units Available
Cherry Hill Towers
2145 NJ 38, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1017 sqft
Luxury hi-rise living in Cherry Hill. Just minutes from Philadelphia, or enjoy outdoor recreation at nearby Wharton State Forest. Expansive 22-acre grounds offering tennis, hiking and an outdoor pool.
Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
9 Units Available
The Club at Main Street
3700 Hermitage Drive, Voorhees, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1227 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Club at Main Street in Voorhees. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 11 at 07:04pm
4 Units Available
The Vista
225 Echelon Rd, Voorhees, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
950 sqft
Units have condo-level finishes, stainless steel appliances and custom stone countertops. Community has Lake and Park views, as well as brand new fitness center and pool. Located steps from the Voorhees Town Center and PATCO.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
14 Units Available
Burrough's Mill
1 Burroughs Mill Blvd, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
1152 sqft
Only moments from Cherry Hill Mall, this property offers residents amenities such as a sauna, dog park, resident lounge and a sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have fireplaces, spacious closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
54 Units Available
Haddonview Apartments
1 MacArthur Blvd, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1052 sqft
LIVE VERTICALLY! All Utilities Included! Free Shuttle to Philly! Come to Haddonview where you will experience carefree and luxurious high rise living in a delightful suburban setting. Just a 3 min walk to shopping, restaurants, banking, Wm.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
13 Units Available
Hunters Chase
100 Hunt Club Trl, Marlton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
914 sqft
Hunters Chase offers comfortable apartments in a variety of floor plans. Units feature fireplaces, refrigerators, in-unit laundry fixtures and carpet. The community is pet friendly and offers a pool and hot tub.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
5 Units Available
Villager at Barton Run
300 Barton Run Blvd, Marlton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
1099 sqft
Welcome home to The Villager at Barton Run. Our serene, tree-lined community offers upgraded 1-and 2-bedroom apartment homes with modern style and quality design.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
43 Units Available
Inwood at Renaissance Square
111 Route 70 East, Marlton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1167 sqft
LEASING SPRING 2020! The new Inwood at Renaissance Square community represents Marlton proudly and distinctly, with a vibe that announces itself with style.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
202 WHARTON ROAD
202 Wharton Road, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1205 sqft
Beautifully COMPLETELY Upgraded - 2 bed / 1.5 bathroom for RENT in the extremely desirable Stonegate community. Entire unit has been freshly and neutrally painted.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
4543 Champions Run
4543 Champions Run, Ellisburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1196 sqft
Two bedroom 2 full bath top floor condo offering gleaming hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, separate storage room, in a secure setting. Enjoy maintenance free living, top floor views, club house, pool, tennis, private transportation to shopping.
