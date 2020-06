Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Newly renovated row home in Gloucester City. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has been freshly painted throughout. New laminate flooring in the dining room and living room. Carpets have been steam cleaned.New refrigerator, washer and dryer. All new window blinds throughout. All potential tenants mus complete a screening report prior to seeing the home. Each adult residing in the home must complete the process. Please visit this link for tenant screening. https://apply.link/2Q0FkZK. Virtual Tour https://bit.ly/142joystreet