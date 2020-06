Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly renovated home with 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. New Kitchen and baths and renovated throughout for your enjoyment. Upstairs finished bonus living space. HVAC system for year round temperature comfort. Wonderful deck overlooking yard. Basement with storage and laundry. Don't miss this opportunity to move right in! $500 non refundable move in fee. No security deposit required. Management company credit check and application. $20/mo per pet fee.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.