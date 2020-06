Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

4 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom house in Glassboro with tons of living space in a location directly across from the Rowan campus and sports facilities for rent. Amenities include washer, dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, hardwood flooring, cable ready, central air conditioning, garage parking, and a nice yard. Furniture included for living areas and some bedrooms. There is plenty of storage space and multiple common living areas.