Amenities

recently renovated online portal carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities online portal

Charming Cape Cod that is walking distance to the college. Could occupy up to 4 people. This 3 bedroom 1 bath home boast plenty of upgrades. Newer roof, newer plumbing, and newer electric. Newer flooring including carpet and hardwoods. Newer bath. Freshly painted in 2017. Full basement that was water proofed. Space for 4 cars in the driveway with a fenced in yard. Won't last long. Easy to show. Online portals for submitting rental payments and maintenance request. Credit Criminal and Eviction checks will be done on any occupant 18yrs and older