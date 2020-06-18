All apartments in Gibbstown
Gibbstown, NJ
65 RAMBO AVENUE
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

65 RAMBO AVENUE

65 Rambo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

65 Rambo Avenue, Gibbstown, NJ 08027

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! This charming one bedroom, one bath cottage is conveniently located near great restaurants, shopping malls and all major roadways leading to PA, Delaware and all the NJ shore points! All yard maintenance will be covered by the landlord. The driveway is shared however, you have two designated spots. This cottage offers a screened in porch perfect for enjoying summer nights! Inside you are met with your kitchen and living room perfect for entertaining. On the first floor your also have your laundry area and full bath. Lastly, upstairs in where you will find your master bedroom. If maintenance free living and simplicity is your lifestyle this rental is made for you! (new paint and carpets are currently being installed)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 RAMBO AVENUE have any available units?
65 RAMBO AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gibbstown, NJ.
Is 65 RAMBO AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
65 RAMBO AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 RAMBO AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 65 RAMBO AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gibbstown.
Does 65 RAMBO AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 65 RAMBO AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 65 RAMBO AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 65 RAMBO AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 RAMBO AVENUE have a pool?
No, 65 RAMBO AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 65 RAMBO AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 65 RAMBO AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 65 RAMBO AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 65 RAMBO AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 65 RAMBO AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 65 RAMBO AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
