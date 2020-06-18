65 RAMBO AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! This charming one bedroom, one bath cottage is conveniently located near great restaurants, shopping malls and all major roadways leading to PA, Delaware and all the NJ shore points! All yard maintenance will be covered by the landlord. The driveway is shared however, you have two designated spots. This cottage offers a screened in porch perfect for enjoying summer nights! Inside you are met with your kitchen and living room perfect for entertaining. On the first floor your also have your laundry area and full bath. Lastly, upstairs in where you will find your master bedroom. If maintenance free living and simplicity is your lifestyle this rental is made for you! (new paint and carpets are currently being installed)