2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:35 PM
41 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Franklin Park, NJ
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
78 LINDSEY CT
78 Lindsey Court, Franklin Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Penthouse Condo with skylights, vaulted ceilings, great relaxing view. Washer dryer. Brand new flooring throughout. Freshly painted. Private locked storage right next door.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
39 RACHEL COURT
39 Rachel Court, Franklin Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1052 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 39 RACHEL COURT in Franklin Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
95 SAPPHIRE LN
95 Sapphire Lane, Franklin Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1098 sqft
This spacious condo has a beautifully updated kitchen, and 2 pristine full bathrooms! Impeccably maintained, windows and balcony look out to the wooded walking path, NO parking lot view here! Washer/dryer IN UNIT.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
133 Rachel Ct
133 Rachel Court, Franklin Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1098 sqft
Amazing First Floor 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Franklin Township. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. Amenities: balcony, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, and washer dryer. $1,695/month rent.
Results within 5 miles of Franklin Park
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
38 Units Available
Avalon Somerset
500 Bristol Blvd, Somerset, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1218 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes with in-unit washer and dryer, private patio or balcony, and gourmet kitchen. Modern designs with 9-foot ceilings and crown molding. Fitness center and pool. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1908 George Road 99
1908 George's Road, North Brunswick, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,329
1200 sqft
1908 George Road - Property Id: 148797 ****NO BROKER FEE****REDUCE SECURITY DEPOSIT******ONE FREE MONTH******* With the Most Amazing Views of NYC enjoy the most interesting building on the Gold Coast.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
510 Hamilton St Studio
510 Hamilton St, Somerset, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
863 sqft
New 2BR 2BA APT near Rutgers J&J RWJ New Brunswick - Property Id: 271352 - Brand New Apartment Building - On the Borderline of New Brunswick and Somerset - Less than a mile away to Rutgers and New Brunswick Train Station.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
110 SUNNYVALE CT
110 Sunnyvale Court, Somerset, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1500 sqft
Great location for living: close to major highways, mass transit ,universities, New Brunswick, Princeton, convenient for shopping, child care, worship etc. End unit with much privacy and charm. Lots of light and space , lake view.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
15 KEENAN ST
15 Keenan Street, East Franklin, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1580 sqft
Attractive 5 year young 2 bedrm 2.5 Bath plus an office townhome with 1 car garage. Open floor concept. Deck attached to the kitchen. plenty of storage area. Plenty of natural light. Electric car charger inside the garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
59 CHERRYWOOD DR
59 Cherrywood Drive, Somerset, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
GORGEOUS END UNIT TOWNHOME LOCATED IN DESIRABLE QUAILBROOK~MODERN EAT IN KITCHEN BOASTS DESIGNER CABINETRY, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES~FORMAL DINING ROOM OPENS TO THE KITCHEN & LIVING ROOM~BOTH MASTER SUITES OFFER PRIVATE
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
7232 ELM COURT
7232 Elm Court, Heathcote, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1060 sqft
Beautifully upgraded condo in the heart of South Brunswick. This attractive, two bedroom, two full bath Juniper model is situated in the desirable community of Whispering Woods and offers countless upgrades and a private deck.
Last updated October 16 at 10:41pm
1 Unit Available
61 Joann Court
61 Joann Court, Monmouth Junction, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
YOUR SEARCH ENDS HERE!!! Welcome to 61 Joann Ct. This Bright, end-unit townhome features 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath and is located in a wonderful location! First floor you will find the kitchen, dining room, half bath and living room.
Last updated July 17 at 10:29pm
1 Unit Available
906 Sweet Briar Court
906 Sweet Briar Ct, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1000 sqft
Spacious, elegantly appointed complex, you will feel like you are in the country and miles away from the crowds, nestled in among lush trees. You would never imagine that you are minutes away from shopping, transportation and Route 1.
Results within 10 miles of Franklin Park
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
68 Units Available
Plaza Square Apartments
1 Richmond St, New Brunswick, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,433
1205 sqft
Prime location close to upscale restaurants, cafes, nightlife and retail shops. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring, walk-in closets and washer/dryer in each unit. Swimming pool and fitness studio!
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Dunellen
33 Units Available
Avalon Piscataway
7000 Avalon Way, Dunellen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1316 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Community has a fitness center, outdoor pool and lounge areas. Units have plank flooring, large walk-in closets and private balconies.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
26 Units Available
Avalon Princeton
100 Albert Way, Princeton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,459
1277 sqft
Community Park North and Westminster Choir School are just minutes from this property. The recently renovated units are furnished and have hardwood flooring. There's a pool, yoga studio and 24-hour gym in this smoke-free community.
Last updated June 12 at 10:57am
9 Units Available
Barclay Square
1900 Barclay Blvd, Princeton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1423 sqft
From the moment you arrive at Barclay Square at Princeton Forrestal, you become instantly aware of the uncommon luxury, as the collection of beautifully appointed 2 and 3 bedroom residences and unparalleled amenities abound.
Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
2 Units Available
Aspen Court
2800 New Brunswick Ave, Piscataway, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
Aspen Court redefines your apartment experience by providing you with the best living situation in Piscataway, NJ. Our apartment homes are built with your comfort in mind.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
48 Units Available
The Mews at Princeton Junction
1000 Wessex Pl, Princeton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,119
1157 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, with tennis courts, gym and pool. Just south of Highway 1, a short distance from Princeton University. Easy access to major freeways.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
29 Units Available
The Lena
100 River Park Dr, Raritan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1330 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. Pet-friendly community featuring pool, tennis court, clubhouse and business center. Short drive to Char Steakhouse for fine dining or to Raritan Valley Park for recreation.
Last updated June 12 at 06:04am
$
22 Units Available
The Vue
110 Somerset St, New Brunswick, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1097 sqft
New Brunswick apartments close to major employers and cultural attractions. These homes have stainless steel appliances and washers and dryers. Friendly community with on-site management and package receiving services.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
13 Units Available
Hunters Glen Apartments
1109 Hunters Glen Dr, Plainsboro Center, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
835 sqft
Just off the golf course, near the waterfront. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Fantastic community amenities such as a pool, playground and courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Quail Ridge
2005 Quail Ridge Dr, Plainsboro Center, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
945 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
South Plainfield
10 Units Available
The Highlands at South Plainfield
1300 Cook Ln, South Plainfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,032
1061 sqft
Spacious apartment layouts with walk-in closets, in-unit washer-dryer and private patio or balcony. Community amenities include fitness center, pool, hot tub and barbecue picnic area.
