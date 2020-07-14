All apartments in Franklin Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

219 LINDSEY CT

219 Lindsey Court · No Longer Available
Location

219 Lindsey Court, Franklin Park, NJ 08823

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
Bright and beautiful, this 3 bedroom 2.1 bath unit is fully updated and has so much to offer! Laminate floors, bright white kitchen, stainless steel appliances, renovated baths, large living room and laundry room. Spectacular location with private patio out the kitchen sliders and a short stroll to the pool. Close to highways, public transportation, schools, library and lots of shopping. Landlord will consider pets. Available for long term lease! This is a must see as it never lasts long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 LINDSEY CT have any available units?
219 LINDSEY CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franklin Park, NJ.
What amenities does 219 LINDSEY CT have?
Some of 219 LINDSEY CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 LINDSEY CT currently offering any rent specials?
219 LINDSEY CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 LINDSEY CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 219 LINDSEY CT is pet friendly.
Does 219 LINDSEY CT offer parking?
No, 219 LINDSEY CT does not offer parking.
Does 219 LINDSEY CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 219 LINDSEY CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 LINDSEY CT have a pool?
Yes, 219 LINDSEY CT has a pool.
Does 219 LINDSEY CT have accessible units?
No, 219 LINDSEY CT does not have accessible units.
Does 219 LINDSEY CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 219 LINDSEY CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 219 LINDSEY CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 219 LINDSEY CT does not have units with air conditioning.
