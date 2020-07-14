219 LINDSEY CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool

Bright and beautiful, this 3 bedroom 2.1 bath unit is fully updated and has so much to offer! Laminate floors, bright white kitchen, stainless steel appliances, renovated baths, large living room and laundry room. Spectacular location with private patio out the kitchen sliders and a short stroll to the pool. Close to highways, public transportation, schools, library and lots of shopping. Landlord will consider pets. Available for long term lease! This is a must see as it never lasts long!