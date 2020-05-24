214 AMETHYST WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful Updated 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 bath End Unit in Beacon Hill. 1st floor includes Living and Dining room with wood floors, open kitchen next to the Family room with a wood burning fire place, Half Bathroom with small storage area and entrance to a 1 car garage. 2nd floor includes a Master Bedroom with Master Bath and a walk-in closet, 2 more bed rooms, laundry room and main Bathroom. Backyard has enclosed patio. Few blocks from NYC Bus and shopping, short drive to train and major highways. Available July 1st!