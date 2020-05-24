All apartments in Franklin Park
214 AMETHYST WAY
Last updated May 24 2020 at 10:42 PM

214 AMETHYST WAY

214 Amethyst Way · (973) 575-6700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

214 Amethyst Way, Franklin Park, NJ 08823

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Updated 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 bath End Unit in Beacon Hill. 1st floor includes Living and Dining room with wood floors, open kitchen next to the Family room with a wood burning fire place, Half Bathroom with small storage area and entrance to a 1 car garage. 2nd floor includes a Master Bedroom with Master Bath and a walk-in closet, 2 more bed rooms, laundry room and main Bathroom. Backyard has enclosed patio. Few blocks from NYC Bus and shopping, short drive to train and major highways. Available July 1st!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 AMETHYST WAY have any available units?
214 AMETHYST WAY has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 214 AMETHYST WAY have?
Some of 214 AMETHYST WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 AMETHYST WAY currently offering any rent specials?
214 AMETHYST WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 AMETHYST WAY pet-friendly?
No, 214 AMETHYST WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franklin Park.
Does 214 AMETHYST WAY offer parking?
Yes, 214 AMETHYST WAY does offer parking.
Does 214 AMETHYST WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 214 AMETHYST WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 AMETHYST WAY have a pool?
No, 214 AMETHYST WAY does not have a pool.
Does 214 AMETHYST WAY have accessible units?
No, 214 AMETHYST WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 214 AMETHYST WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 214 AMETHYST WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 214 AMETHYST WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 214 AMETHYST WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
