Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:36 PM

66 Apartments for rent in Franklin Lakes, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Franklin Lakes renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
North Haledon
Contact for Availability
Wayne Village
27 Lancaster Ct Apt. B, Franklin Lakes, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
904 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers a large dog park, on-site fitness center, and pool area. Colonial-style community. Apartments offer hardwood floors and updated appliances. About 20 miles from Manhattan.
Results within 1 mile of Franklin Lakes

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
385 GODWIN AVE
385 Godwin Avenue, Bergen County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
First Floor of Two Family Home, Features Include: Two generous Size Bedrooms with Hardwood Floors, Living Room with Hardwood Floor, Updated Eat-In-Kitchen with Tile Floor & Stainless Steel Appliances First Floor of Two Family Home, Features Include:
Results within 5 miles of Franklin Lakes
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
3 Units Available
263 Franklin Avenue
263 Franklin Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in a historic, five story, elevator building near the center of town, The Apartments at 263 Franklin Avenue are made up of spacious one and two bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated May 27 at 06:24pm
Waldwick
4 Units Available
Waldwick Station
41 W Prospect St, Waldwick, NJ
Studio
$1,950
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
1245 sqft
Great location for commuters with easy access to Route 17, Garden State Parkway and I-287. Units include air conditioners, dishwashers and high ceilings. Community offers package receiving, recycling and fitness center.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Haledon
1 Unit Available
2 John St 306
2 John Street, Haledon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1545 sqft
2 JOHN STREET, UNIT 306, HALEDON - Property Id: 286759 JUNE FREE IF YOU SIGN TODAY!! Nice size two bedrooms with three bathrooms Loft style apartment, located in Haledon! Just 1-minute walk to 24/7 bus stop on Belmont Ave & John St, get to New

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Wrigley Park
1 Unit Available
274 Governor St 123
274 Governor Street, Paterson, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1700 sqft
Brand New 3 beds 2 bath condos - Property Id: 246398 Brand New 3 bedroom condos !!! 2 baths Best Condos in Paterson Nj Hard wood floors thru out Ceramic tile floors in bathroom $2500 month rent noting included Must make at least 6700 total house

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Ramsey
1 Unit Available
18 Hopper Ter
18 Hopper Terrace, Ramsey, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$5,250
3200 sqft
Available 10/01/20 Ready to move in Semi furnished beautiful home - Property Id: 284314 Single family in New york Suburbs. Cul-de-sac. Hardwood floors. spacious. easy to commute to both NJ and NY. Ready to move in. Semi furnished.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Waldwick
1 Unit Available
29 Cleveland Ave
29 Cleveland Avenue, Waldwick, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
Large and spacious 3 bedroom unit located near transportation, center of town, schools and more. Hardwood flooring throughout Use of yard and attached garage.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
30 NEW ST
30 New Street, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1548 sqft
Expanded 3 bedroom Ranch! Meticulously maintained, newly refinished hardwood floors, eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and walk out to trex deck overlooking large private yard! large family room, living room, full bath with shower stall

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Downtown Paterson
1 Unit Available
92 ELLISON ST
92 Ellison Street, Paterson, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Gorgeous totally renovated 2 bedroom apartment for rent! All stainless steel appliances, washer & dryer in unit. No need to step out to do laundry. Forced hot air and central air.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Hawthorne
1 Unit Available
41 N 15 ST
41 N 15th St, Hawthorne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Brand New Kitchen & Bath updates! This 2nd. floor apartment boasts 2 bedrooms & 1 full bath. Newly refinished hardwood floors throughout the family room, & bedrooms. Kitchen includes tile floor and brand new cabinets with granite tops.
Results within 10 miles of Franklin Lakes
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Westwood
3 Units Available
The Madison
99 Madison Ave, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,812
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,647
975 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
45 Units Available
Mountain View Crossing
650 NJ-23, Singac, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,861
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,996
1116 sqft
Excellent location close to Fayette Avenue Park and North Cove Park. Units feature laundry, patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community offers basketball, tennis, pool, gym and dog park.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
Maple Valley
4 Units Available
Stony Hill
6A Stony Hill Rd, Eatontown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,445
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Stony Hill Apartments for rent in Eatontown, NJ. QUALITY FAMILY LIVING, At Stony Hill Apartments you'll be close to schools, great restaurants, the Monmouth Mall, and New York City trains and buses.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
4 Units Available
Woodmont Hills
118 Orange Turnpike, Sloatsburg, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,250
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1105 sqft
Uniquely nestled in the foothills of the Ramapo Mountains, Woodmont Hills is an elegant and inspiring brand new luxury apartment community.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:15pm
11 Units Available
Cloverdale Associates, LLC
414 N Midland Ave, Bergen County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,555
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Keep your clothes looking as fresh as the day you bought them by visiting our two onsite laundry facilities. After a drive home from one of the area’s great employers or a day trip to the city, park your car in your reserved parking space.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
Lodi
1 Unit Available
Rae Realty
111 Dell Glen, Lodi, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,275
860 sqft
Looking for a spacious apartment? Then Rae Realty is the place for you. Featuring individual private entrances, generous closet space, on-site parking, laundry facilities and more.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
Brookdale
9 Units Available
Country Club Towers
140 Hepburn Rd, Clifton, NJ
Studio
$1,775
636 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,965
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1464 sqft
Country Club Towers allows you to experience a 'way of life' with the perfect combination of charm, comfort, and convenience. Our community is located just minutes away from NYC, dining, shopping and quick access to all major travel routes.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
5 Units Available
Hilltop Manor Apartments
125 Long Hill Rd, Passaic County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
826 sqft
Primarily residential, Little Falls has managed to retain its small town feel in spite of its proximity to New York City.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
15 Units Available
The Highlands at Hilltop
200 White Rock Rd, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,436
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,069
1331 sqft
Highlands at Hilltop
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
2 Units Available
Pompton Gardens, LLC
653 Pompton Ave, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,745
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
870 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pompton Gardens, LLC in Essex County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
3 Units Available
Commonwealth Gardens Apartments
480 Valley Road, Upper Montclair, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
908 sqft
Situated in a park like setting, Commonwealth Gardens features two bedroom townhouses with updated kitchens and appliances, beautiful hardwood floors, new windows and a full private basement with a washer/dryer.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
Singac
2 Units Available
Cedar Village
14 Montclair Ave, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,970
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
715 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cedar Village in Essex County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
2 Units Available
188 Bellevue Ave
188 Bellevue Avenue, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,770
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
638 sqft
With its Tudor style construction and magnificent weeping willow tree gracing the front yard, The Apartments at 188 Bellevue Avenue are a special place to call home.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Franklin Lakes, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Franklin Lakes renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

