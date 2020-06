994 PINES TER

Amenities

LARGE COLONIAL CAPE ON A FABULOUS NEIGHBORHOOD. FIRST FLOOR:FLR WITH ADDITIONAL RM OFF OF FDR/CHERRY PLANK FLOORS.MEIK W/OAK CABINETS,LARGE PANTRY,FAMILY RM W/WALLS OF WINDOWS OVERLOOKING TO NICE PRIVATE YARD W/SMALL DECK.TWO GOOD SIZE BRS,FBATH.SECOND FLOOR OFFERS:MASTER BR W/WALK-IN CLOSET,VANITY AREA OUT SIDE OF MASTER BATH W/JACUZZI TUB AND STALL SHOWER, SKYLIGHT,HUGE ADDITIONAL BR W/2 WALK-IN CLOSETS AND ACCESS TO HUGE WALK-UP ATTIC.FINISHED BASEMENT W/LANDRY,PR,ACCESSIBLE TO 4 CAR GARAGE WITH OVERSIZED DRIVEWAY.EXCELLENT SCHOOLS, QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD NEAR 202, 287 AND SHOPPING, NYC TRANSPORTATION. DON'T MISS THIS GREAT HOME..