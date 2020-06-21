All apartments in Fords
Find more places like 35 Liberty Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fords, NJ
/
35 Liberty Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:10 AM

35 Liberty Street

35 Liberty Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fords
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

35 Liberty Street, Fords, NJ 08863
Fords

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment on 2nd Fl of home in nice neighborhood in Woodbridge Township near all major highways. Amenities included: storage and 2nd fl of house. Utilities included: electricity, heat, gas and water. Is not pet friendly. Non smoker. Date Available: Immediately at $1,095/month rent. $1,642 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Avril at 732-630-1859 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Liberty Street have any available units?
35 Liberty Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fords, NJ.
Is 35 Liberty Street currently offering any rent specials?
35 Liberty Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Liberty Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 35 Liberty Street is pet friendly.
Does 35 Liberty Street offer parking?
No, 35 Liberty Street does not offer parking.
Does 35 Liberty Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 Liberty Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Liberty Street have a pool?
No, 35 Liberty Street does not have a pool.
Does 35 Liberty Street have accessible units?
No, 35 Liberty Street does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Liberty Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 35 Liberty Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Liberty Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 Liberty Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Clara Barton Apartments
73 Wolff Ave
Fords, NJ 08837

Similar Pages

Fords 1 BedroomsFords 2 Bedrooms
Fords Apartments with ParkingFords Dog Friendly Apartments
Fords Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJMorristown, NJ
Union City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJGlen Ridge, NJKeyport, NJMetuchen, NJEatontown, NJRed Bank, NJNew Providence, NJ
Freehold, NJMorris Plains, NJBound Brook, NJSouth Amboy, NJBoonton, NJWest Long Branch, NJKenilworth, NJWood-Ridge, NJDunellen, NJRaritan, NJCliffwood Beach, NJRoseland, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
Monmouth UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice