35 Liberty Street

Cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment on 2nd Fl of home in nice neighborhood in Woodbridge Township near all major highways. Amenities included: storage and 2nd fl of house. Utilities included: electricity, heat, gas and water. Is not pet friendly. Non smoker. Date Available: Immediately at $1,095/month rent. $1,642 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Avril at 732-630-1859 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.