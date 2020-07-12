209 Apartments for rent in Florham Park, NJ with parking
Florham Park, New Jersey, retains an esteemed status for its show-stopping Fourth of July parade and fireworks show, which are so legendary that other Garden State communities speak of them in hushed, reverent tones. And though it is the borough's celebration of American independence that holds the No. 1 spot in its identity, the New Jersey community has been the headquarters for the New York Jets since 2008.
English settlers first took up residency in this nifty section of the Northeast towards the end of the 17th century and since those early days to its present day position as a borough with the moniker of Florham Park, this community has experienced no fewer than four name changes. One of its former claims to fame, aside from fabulous farming, was a reputation for producing top-notch brooms. If that doesn't sweep you away, it has also served as a relaxing summer retreat for Americans sporting famed last names that still cling to some of the nation's best institutions, such as Vanderbilt. Their luxurious summer estates were located in the same borough that now serves as the location of an NFL team and the central corporation headquarters for the world's largest chemical company. The legacy of those long-ago pedigreed homeowners left their mark in the name of Florham Park, which was created from the combination of Florham estate and Brooklake Park estate. The resulting Florham Park, frequently shortened to FP by the locals, is actually not a city, but a beautiful borough. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Florham Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.