Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:32 PM

209 Apartments for rent in Florham Park, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Florham Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
26 Units Available
Florham Park
Avalon at Florham Park
1 Florence Dr, Florham Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,705
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,796
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,555
1592 sqft
Designer kitchens and ceramic tile in foyer and bathroom. Gas fireplaces in select homes. Spacious walk-in closets, ceiling fans and private patios and balconies. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
AVE Florham Park
90 Park Avenue, Florham Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,770
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,782
1256 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Florham Park for your new home!Be the first to experience the most vibrant, state-of-the-art rental community in New Jersey.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Florham Park
16 ROOSEVELT BLVD
16 Roosevelt Boulevard, Florham Park, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
4 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 car garage Expanded Cape on beautiful lot & street! 1st Floor has Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Family room, access to 2 car garage, deck, 2 bedrooms & full bath; 2nd...

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Florham Park
250 RIDGEDALE AVE H-7
250 Ridgedale Avenue, Florham Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Great unit in Belantrae Greens with 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage. Newly painted open floor plan with plenty of space! Great eat in kitchen with breakfast bar and 2 sliding glass doors leading to private patio, perfect for entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Florham Park
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Madison
Towne Gardens Apartments
17 Madison Ave, Madison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
990 sqft
Come home to a spacious townhouse located on large, beautifully landscaped, park like grounds. Each of our two bedroom town homes feature a modern kitchen with a refrigerator, range, microwave and dishwasher.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Madison
Madison Mall Apartments
294 Main Street, Madison, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,815
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
You are going to love Madison Mall Apartments! Our beautiful community is located right outside the heart of Downtown Madison where you can enjoy Madison's finest restaurants, shopping, entertainment and nightlife.
Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
3 Units Available
Chatham
Jackson House
515 Main Street, Chatham, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,950
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1029 sqft
City Convenience, Country Charm. The best apartments in the best location with the best service that is Jackson House. Every spacious unit features updated finishes and high-end appliances.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
East Hanover
32 CASTLE RIDGE DR
32 Castle Ridge Drive, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Spacious freshly painted and updated townhouse,3 bedrooms,2.5 baths. 2-story entry foyer leads to oversized living room with wood burning fireplace and sliding glass door to patio.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Chatham
42 ROOSEVELT AVE
42 Roosevelt Avenue, Chatham, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Gem of a house conveniently located near downtown Chatham. Cape Cod house with garage. Corner lot, ideal for gardening. Hardwood floors. Nice sunroom. Convenient to NYC train, and shopping. Top rated Chatham schools.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Madison
73 CENTRAL AVE
73 Central Avenue, Madison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
Three level 2010 duplex in best location; 4 blocks to town&train, close to all schools. 2 BR, 2.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Madison
41 MAIN ST
41 Main Street, Madison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
950 sqft
Newly Renovated 2BR 2BA in the Center of trendy Madison. Steps away to NJ Transit train direct to Manhattan. 1 assigned parking space plus municipal parking in rear of building.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Madison
33 Green Village Rd.
33 Green Village Road, Madison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1200 sqft
Gorgeous new construction 2 Bed / 1.5 Bath condo rental with private terrace and discerning, high quality finishes.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Chatham
49 SUMMIT AVE
49 North Summit Avenue, Chatham, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful unit with in-town location. Open layout - gourmet eat-in kitchen opens to LR. 2 BRs & 2 Full Bath on 2nd flr. Fin lower level with 9' ceiings & full bath, perfect home office or family rm. AVAIL 8/1/2020.
Results within 5 miles of Florham Park
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
17 Units Available
New Providence
Haven New Providence
23 Gales Dr, New Providence, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,699
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
800 sqft
You really can have it all at Haven New Providence, with charming, upgraded one and two-bedroom apartments for rent in the heart of town.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
24 Units Available
Morristown
The Metropolitan at 40 Park
40 Market St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,195
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,605
1127 sqft
The Metropolitan at 40 Park is located on the historic Morristown Green at the center of Morristown’s walkable retail and entertainment district, furnishing your lifestyle with fine restaurants, cafes, boutiques, galleries and the Community Theatre.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Woodmont Knolls
200 Woodmont Drive, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,950
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1219 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just off of I-287. Community includes parking, pool, BBQ grills, bike storage and clubhouse. Residents live in units with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and extra storage.
Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
21 Units Available
Sterling Parc at Hanover
2101 Glen Dr, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,828
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,128
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-285. Apartments feature private entrance as well as tall ceilings, walk-in closets, steel appliances, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Fireplace available. Amenities include coffee bar, 24-hour gym, grilling area and pool. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
4 Units Available
East Hanover
Avalon Roseland
43 Eisenhower Pkwy, Roseland, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,600
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,185
1464 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious floor plans with attached garages and driveways in most homes. Balconies available. Contemporary kitchens with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fitness center, swimming pool and sundeck.
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
7 Units Available
Morristown
Chancery Square
11 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,556
1108 sqft
Located in the heart of Morristown, NJ, near the Morristown Green. Unit amenities include dishwasher, garbage disposal and stainless steel appliances. Community features 24-hour gym, elevator, clubhouse and parking.
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
$
30 Units Available
Morristown
Modera 44
44 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$2,228
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,292
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,754
1146 sqft
Stylish apartments situated conveniently in downtown Morristown. Stunning interiors with movable kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. Rooftop deck, outdoor kitchen, and fitness studio with yoga and spin rooms.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
Morristown
Modera 55
55 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$2,533
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,509
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,338
1100 sqft
Many amenities including high ceilings, freestanding bathtubs, private balconies and upgraded interior finishes. Located just off 202 near Speedwell Park. Car charging station and pet spa on-site.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
26 Units Available
Morristown
Sofi Morristown Station
10 Lafayette Ave, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,879
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,594
1059 sqft
Located in the heart of Morristown and adjacent to the Morristown Train Station at the intersection of Morris Street and Lafayette Avenue, Sofi at Morristown Station is the ultimate choice in apartment home living.
Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
$
24 Units Available
Morristown
The Monroe
30 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$1,975
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,944
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,604
903 sqft
This community's Morristown location is minutes from the high school and Mayo Performing Arts Center. It provides easy access to NYC and offers a courtyard, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Recently-renovated units offer hardwood flooring.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
25 Units Available
Morris Plains
Signature Place
250 Johnson Rd, Morris Plains, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,197
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,015
1200 sqft
Find a lifestyle with your name on it at Signature Place, which offers smoke-free, tranquil one- and two-bedroom apartment homes in Morris Plains.
City Guide for Florham Park, NJ

Florham Park, New Jersey, retains an esteemed status for its show-stopping Fourth of July parade and fireworks show, which are so legendary that other Garden State communities speak of them in hushed, reverent tones. And though it is the borough's celebration of American independence that holds the No. 1 spot in its identity, the New Jersey community has been the headquarters for the New York Jets since 2008.

English settlers first took up residency in this nifty section of the Northeast towards the end of the 17th century and since those early days to its present day position as a borough with the moniker of Florham Park, this community has experienced no fewer than four name changes. One of its former claims to fame, aside from fabulous farming, was a reputation for producing top-notch brooms. If that doesn't sweep you away, it has also served as a relaxing summer retreat for Americans sporting famed last names that still cling to some of the nation's best institutions, such as Vanderbilt. Their luxurious summer estates were located in the same borough that now serves as the location of an NFL team and the central corporation headquarters for the world's largest chemical company. The legacy of those long-ago pedigreed homeowners left their mark in the name of Florham Park, which was created from the combination of Florham estate and Brooklake Park estate. The resulting Florham Park, frequently shortened to FP by the locals, is actually not a city, but a beautiful borough. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Florham Park, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Florham Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

