15-11 Alden Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

FOR RENT: RENOVATED EXPANDED SPLIT LEVEL! 5 BEDROOMS, 4 BATHS. FAMILY ROOM, LAUNDRY ROOM, EAT IN KITCHEN, DINING ROOM - PLENTY OF SPACE FOR ALL! 2ND LEVEL HAS MASTER BEDROOM W/MASTER BATH AND 2 BEDROOMS AND FULL BATH. 3RD LEVEL OFFERS ANOTHER 2 BEDROOMS WITH A FULL BATH AND AN ADDITIONAL ROOM TO USE FOR WHATEVER YOU NEED!NEWER KITCHEN APPLIANCES AND WASHER/DRYER. MULTI-ZONED BASEBOARD HEAT, CENTRAL AIR, SLIDING GLASS DOORS TO DECK AND YARD. CLOSE TO PARKS, SCHOOL, TRANSPORTATION. TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR LAWN CARE AND SNOW REMOVAL AS PER TOWN ORDINANCE. PETS ALLOWED. AVAIL 6/1