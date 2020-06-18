10 Greydanus Place

Amenities

***1st Showing to begin June 5th 6-7pm only***Email/text agent for property videos.No pets allowed. Recently renovated in Radburn's prime location. Your recreation space cannot get any better this Summer! Fenced & private,the rear yard backs up to Cresthill Park,w/a gate offering easy access into the park. Set within Fair Lawn's desirable 'Radrock' section,this split-level enjoys a convenient location & quiet neighborhood.Along w/bright,clean interiors,the home provides large living rm w/wood burning fireplace,formal dining rm & an eat-in kitchen w/SS appliances.Just a few steps away from the kitchen is a terrific family rm-that can be used as a den,office or playrm.The lower level has laundry & lots of storage. All 3BR's are located on the home's 2nd level,incl. the master w/private full bath. A large hall bath & plenty of closets complete the upstairs. Attached extra-depth garage,gleaming hardwood floors & central air.