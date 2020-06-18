All apartments in Fair Lawn
Last updated June 2 2020 at 3:47 PM

10 Greydanus Place

10 Greydanus Place · (201) 870-7235
Location

10 Greydanus Place, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
Fair Lawn

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***1st Showing to begin June 5th 6-7pm only***Email/text agent for property videos.No pets allowed. Recently renovated in Radburn's prime location. Your recreation space cannot get any better this Summer! Fenced & private,the rear yard backs up to Cresthill Park,w/a gate offering easy access into the park. Set within Fair Lawn's desirable 'Radrock' section,this split-level enjoys a convenient location & quiet neighborhood.Along w/bright,clean interiors,the home provides large living rm w/wood burning fireplace,formal dining rm & an eat-in kitchen w/SS appliances.Just a few steps away from the kitchen is a terrific family rm-that can be used as a den,office or playrm.The lower level has laundry & lots of storage. All 3BR's are located on the home's 2nd level,incl. the master w/private full bath. A large hall bath & plenty of closets complete the upstairs. Attached extra-depth garage,gleaming hardwood floors & central air.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Greydanus Place have any available units?
10 Greydanus Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Lawn, NJ.
What amenities does 10 Greydanus Place have?
Some of 10 Greydanus Place's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Greydanus Place currently offering any rent specials?
10 Greydanus Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Greydanus Place pet-friendly?
No, 10 Greydanus Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Lawn.
Does 10 Greydanus Place offer parking?
Yes, 10 Greydanus Place does offer parking.
Does 10 Greydanus Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Greydanus Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Greydanus Place have a pool?
No, 10 Greydanus Place does not have a pool.
Does 10 Greydanus Place have accessible units?
No, 10 Greydanus Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Greydanus Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Greydanus Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Greydanus Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10 Greydanus Place has units with air conditioning.
