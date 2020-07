31 WELSH RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool hot tub yoga

COMPLETELY UPDATED (2018), VERY DRAMATIC, GORGEOUS UPDATED EIK WITH CUSTOM CAB, NEW STAINLESS STEEL APP, QUARTZITE COUNTERS, CENTER ISLAND, SUBZERO REF, BEVERAGE CENT, WOLF SUBZERO STEAM OVEN, 2 FIRE PLACES ,FAMILY RM WITH FRENCH DOORS TO PATIO,MASTER BEDROOM WITH GAS FIREPLACE,JETTED CHROME THERAPY TUB & STEAM SHOWER, DECK WITH VIEW OF IN GROUND HEATER SALTWATER POOL & GORGEOUS PROFESSIONALLY LANDSCAPED YARD, THIS HOME HAS ANDERSON WINDOWS, REC LIGHTS, SURROUND SOUND, SECURITY CAMERA SYSTEM, BEAUTIFUL HOME OFFICE WITH BUILT INS & GRANITE COUNER SPACE, YOGA ROOM, GYM, BONUS ROOM & MORE, MOVE RIGHT INTO THIS UPDATED FABULOUS COLONIAL & RELAX IN THE HEATED POOL & ENJOY THIS BEAUTIFUL SETTING, MANY POSSIBLE USES FOR THIS HOME!