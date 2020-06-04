All apartments in Essex County
23 CARLISLE DR
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:23 PM

23 CARLISLE DR

23 Carlisle Drive · (973) 625-0450
Location

23 Carlisle Drive, Essex County, NJ 07039

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Location Location Location, Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath house available for rent. Beautiful neighborhood, close to major highway and shopping centers. Livingston Public Schools Rank Third-Best In NJ On 2019 List. House was professionally painted and cleaned throughout. Tenant responsible for 1/2 Month, Real Estate Agency fee. Pets OK, Breed, and quantity restrictions. Interested parties must be actively employed and provide supporting documentation, credit score will be checked. Showings will be limited to two people at a time, Gloves & Mask are must before accessing the unit. Tenant responsible for first $100 of repair. The interested party must complete the NTN (National Tenant Network) application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 CARLISLE DR have any available units?
23 CARLISLE DR has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 23 CARLISLE DR currently offering any rent specials?
23 CARLISLE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 CARLISLE DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 23 CARLISLE DR is pet friendly.
Does 23 CARLISLE DR offer parking?
No, 23 CARLISLE DR does not offer parking.
Does 23 CARLISLE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 CARLISLE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 CARLISLE DR have a pool?
No, 23 CARLISLE DR does not have a pool.
Does 23 CARLISLE DR have accessible units?
No, 23 CARLISLE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 23 CARLISLE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 CARLISLE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23 CARLISLE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 CARLISLE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
