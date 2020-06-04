23 CARLISLE DR

Amenities

Location Location Location, Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath house available for rent. Beautiful neighborhood, close to major highway and shopping centers. Livingston Public Schools Rank Third-Best In NJ On 2019 List. House was professionally painted and cleaned throughout. Tenant responsible for 1/2 Month, Real Estate Agency fee. Pets OK, Breed, and quantity restrictions. Interested parties must be actively employed and provide supporting documentation, credit score will be checked. Showings will be limited to two people at a time, Gloves & Mask are must before accessing the unit. Tenant responsible for first $100 of repair. The interested party must complete the NTN (National Tenant Network) application.