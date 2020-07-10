/
apartments with washer dryer
62 Apartments for rent in Englishtown, NJ with washer-dryer
Englishtown
22 Lasatta Avenue
22 Lasatta Avenue, Englishtown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Cherry Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Rich Hardwood Floors, Newer Bathroom, Additional sink with vanity in Master. Huge walk in closet in Master Bedroom. Newer energy efficient windows and new shades.
Englishtown
43 Queens Way
43 Queens Way, Englishtown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Amazing opportunity to move right in to this improved and beautifully updated 2 level townhouse. Perfect entertaining area with bar overlooking deck with included BBQ grille. The kitchen with new appliances, bar table and 4 bar chairs.
Results within 1 mile of Englishtown
Yorketown
423 Oak Knoll Drive
423 Oak Knolls Drive, Yorketown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1314 sqft
Lovely Oak Knoll townhouse with updated kitchen and shiny baths. Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, recessed and pendant lighting and tile back splash.
Yorketown
314 Longwood Drive
314 Longwood Drive, Yorketown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1314 sqft
Annual Rental with 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Unfinished Basement, One Car Garage, and many updates. Recently updated eat-in Kitchen featuring stone countertops and newer appliances. Vinyl flooring throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Englishtown
131 Amberly Drive
131 Amberly Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
COMPLETELY BRAND NEW interior and move in ready rental in 55+ Covered Bridge with GOLF COURSE. Come and enjoy all this active community has to offer.
7 Citadel Circle
7 Citadel Cir, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
3466 sqft
Desirable single family home in the Four Seasons @ Monroe. Located in a private Cul-De-Sac location with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bath and loft. Featuring a 2 car garage and an open layout with upgraded kitchen appliances.
136 Amberly Drive
136 Amberly Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1014 sqft
Recently renovated, this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom annual rental in Covered Bridge is move-in ready! An outside, 3- season room leads into an open concept living room/dining area complete with newer flooring and an abundance of recessed lighting.
165 Cross Slope Court
165 Cross Slope Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Lovely LOWER updated two-bedroom, two-bath condo. Features eat-in kitchen with newer cabinets, countertops, and appliances. Main bath with new vanity, commode, and tub. Master Bathroom with Stall shower. Enclosed patio with wooded view.
88 Arrowood Road
88 Arrowood Road, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
55+ COMMUNITY! TOTALLY REDONE 2BDRM 2BATH RANCH UNIT WITH TWO ENCLOSED PORCHES. BRAND NEW KITCHEN W/GRANITE AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES . BRAND NEW BATHROOMS W/UPGRADED VANITIES AND BEAUTIFUL TILES. COMMUNITY FEATURES POOL, TENNIS, CLUBHOUSE.
82 Amberly Drive
82 Amberly Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1130 sqft
LOWER LEVEL bright & spacious COMPLETELY renovated 2Br 2 Full Bath unit in a beautiful Adult (55+)community on a golf course.
Raintree
21 Tulip Lane
21 Tulip Lane, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Small dog will be accepted
71 Overlook Way
71 Overlook Way, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
Covered Bridge active adult 55+ age restricted community. Very well maintained lower 2 bedroom 1 bath end unit. Many renovations including newer kitchen cabinets, countertops ,bathroom tub, surround and vanity.
78 Overlook Way
78 Overlook Way, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
If you are age 55+ without pets this one is for you. Super Clean and Updated Upper Level 2 bdrm condo boasts beautiful white shaker cabinets, granite counters & stainless steel appliances in this eat in kitchen.
115 State Route 33
115 State Route 33, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2535 sqft
Spacious rental in Freehold! This property offers 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a brick fireplace in the family room & a full basement. Hardwood floors in the dining room, halls & 3 of the 4 bedrooms.
Robertsville
425 Bayberry Court
425 Bayberry Court, Robertsville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Here is a wonderful adult community rental in Marlboro township on the lower level having a 1 bedroom with den, which could be an additional bedroom in the active community of Marlboro Greens.
108 Amberly Drive
108 Amberly Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1014 sqft
Adult Community Covered Bridge I Renovated unit 2 bedrooms 1 bath upper level. Freshly painted, renovated kitchen and bathroom washer and dryer in unit, laminate floors thru out the condo.
Raintree
86 Tulip Lane
86 Tulip Lane, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Two Bedroom Second Level Condo in the Gated community of Rain Tree! Brand new carpet throughout! Very bright unit! Offers eat-in kitchen , living room/dining room combo, master bedroom with an master bath, 2nd bedroom and 2nd full bath! This unit
323 St Andrews Place
323 Saint Andrews Place, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Freshly painted 2 bedroom , 2 Bath, 3rd floor unit with open kitchen with Granite counters and Island. New carpet through out unit. Private laundry , Gas Fire Place, and Balcony.
49 Azalea Drive
49 Azalea Drive, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Move in ready condo in desirable Madison Crossing Adult Community , open floor plan w new floors in main area! Eat-in kitchen w granite ctrs, dining room area, living rm, balcony , laundry room, large master w full bath- walk-in closet & second
362 Us 9
362 US Route 9, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
750 sqft
Luxury Hotel Styled Apartment Complex located in Marlboro, New Jersey .1st and 2nd floor Units available Variety of floor plans to choose from. Newly Renovated Kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Washer and Dryer in every Unit.
46 Wild Turkey Way
46 Wild Turkey Way, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
This lovely '' End Unit '' Ranch located in a 55 Adult Community in Covered Bridge 1, is ready to move in.Many uprades, Updated Eat-In-Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Counter Top, Tiled Backsplash and Recessed Lighting.
13 Tanglewood Place
13 Tanglewood Place, Middlesex County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3154 sqft
Gorgeous home with a gourmet eat-in kitchen, salt-water filter & heated gunite pool with spa, paver patio, raw-iron railing overlooking family room from 2nd floor. 2-zone heating and C/AC for energy efficicency.
Results within 10 miles of Englishtown
The Edge at Freehold
1101 Devon Drive, Freehold, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,980
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1317 sqft
If you've been waiting for the perfect combination of a truly convenient location coupled with luxurious residences and on-site retail, look no further! The Edge at Freehold is the ideal community for commuters, professionals, first-time renters, or
Avalon Old Bridge
1 Avalon Way, Old Bridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,980
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1353 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1389 sqft
Avalon Old Bridge is now leasing one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes convenient to Routes 9, 18 and the NJ Transit Park N Ride.
