!! ELMWOOD PARK'S 2 BEDROOM UNIT IS NOW AVAILABLE !! Check out this incredible rental opportunity in a residential area of Elmwood Park! This gem offers you a welcoming living room, charming kitchen, 2 bedrooms, and 1 full bath! It is ideally located near Broadway Ave, having you near a plethora of community amenities to enjoy from like restaurants, shopping, places of worship, banks, and so much more! Make your appointment today to see your next potential rental opportunity!