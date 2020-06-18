All apartments in Elmwood Park
357 RIVER DR
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

357 RIVER DR

357 River Drive · No Longer Available
Location

357 River Drive, Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
Elmwood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly renovated apartment that has everything you need in the prime location of Garfield! 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1 parking spot, washer dryer on site, new boiler, hot water tank, electrical, and plumbing! You won't have to worry about a thing, bring your furniture and come on in! Utilities (electrical and gas) are paid by tenant, owner pays water. The mechanical systems are brand new and efficient so the bills will be low. Tenant requirements - NTN Report, 2 recent pay stubs, Recommendation letter from landlord and current employer. Only 1 Month of Security. Vacant, available June 1st!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 357 RIVER DR have any available units?
357 RIVER DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elmwood Park, NJ.
What amenities does 357 RIVER DR have?
Some of 357 RIVER DR's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 357 RIVER DR currently offering any rent specials?
357 RIVER DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 357 RIVER DR pet-friendly?
No, 357 RIVER DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elmwood Park.
Does 357 RIVER DR offer parking?
Yes, 357 RIVER DR does offer parking.
Does 357 RIVER DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 357 RIVER DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 357 RIVER DR have a pool?
No, 357 RIVER DR does not have a pool.
Does 357 RIVER DR have accessible units?
No, 357 RIVER DR does not have accessible units.
Does 357 RIVER DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 357 RIVER DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 357 RIVER DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 357 RIVER DR does not have units with air conditioning.
