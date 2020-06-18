357 RIVER DR

Amenities

Newly renovated apartment that has everything you need in the prime location of Garfield! 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1 parking spot, washer dryer on site, new boiler, hot water tank, electrical, and plumbing! You won't have to worry about a thing, bring your furniture and come on in! Utilities (electrical and gas) are paid by tenant, owner pays water. The mechanical systems are brand new and efficient so the bills will be low. Tenant requirements - NTN Report, 2 recent pay stubs, Recommendation letter from landlord and current employer. Only 1 Month of Security. Vacant, available June 1st!