Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 AM

71 Apartments for rent in Dunellen, NJ with balcony

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Dunellen
33 Units Available
Avalon Piscataway
7000 Avalon Way, Dunellen, NJ
Studio
$1,750
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1316 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Community has a fitness center, outdoor pool and lounge areas. Units have plank flooring, large walk-in closets and private balconies.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Watchung
12 Units Available
The Point at Watchung
1 Crystal Ridge Dr, Watchung, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,755
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,846
1133 sqft
The Watchung Square Mall is only minutes from this green community. Property features include tennis court, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Residents can relax in furnished units that feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:08am
2 Units Available
Aspen Court
2800 New Brunswick Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,890
1119 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Aspen Court redefines your apartment experience by providing you with the best living situation in Piscataway, NJ. Our apartment homes are built with your comfort in mind.
Last updated June 12 at 06:27pm
$
73 Units Available
Pleasant View Gardens
258 Carlton Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,389
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
925 sqft
Nestled into 80 acres of green space, these Colonial-inspired apartments offer updated floor plans and one, two, or three-bedroom units. Amenities include onsite pools, open floor plans, and walk-in closets in some units.
Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
South Plainfield
9 Units Available
The Highlands at South Plainfield
1300 Cook Ln, South Plainfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,691
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,022
1061 sqft
Spacious apartment layouts with walk-in closets, in-unit washer-dryer and private patio or balcony. Community amenities include fitness center, pool, hot tub and barbecue picnic area.

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
South Plainfield
1 Unit Available
1135 W 8th St
1135 West 8th Street, Plainfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1050 sqft
Quiet owner seeks quiet tenant BEAUTIFUL apartment in well-maintained owner-occupied 2-family Victorian.

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
South Bound Brook
1 Unit Available
106 Johnson Street
106 Johnson St, South Bound Brook, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
2050 sqft
Gramercy Townhomes is a luxury townhomes complex featuring 22 luxurious 3-story townhouse-style apartments with unparalleled luxury features, located at 153 Main Street in South Bound brook, in the heart of the nation's largest metropolitan area -

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Watchung
1 Unit Available
811 SOMERSET ST
811 Somerset Street, Watchung, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1836 sqft
Fabulous upscale furnished one level living on the top floor of this mid rise building.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
3027 KING CT
3027 King Court, Somerset County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
Completely Renovated & Elegantly Designed 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath & 2 Car Garage Town Home. The 4th bedroom is in the finished walk-out basement complete with full bath and 2nd laundry room.

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
Pumptown - New Durham - Stelton
1 Unit Available
612 Waterford - 1
612 Waterford Dr, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
900 sqft
PROFESSIONALY MANAGED FIRST FLOOR 2 bedroom 2 full bath Fully Furnished unit. Central Air with washer and dryer inside. FULLY FURNISHED 2 bed room 2 full bath condo for rent. Very desirable Waterford community. PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
South Plainfield
1 Unit Available
148 S PLAINFIELD AVE
148 South Plainfield Avenue, South Plainfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
2 Bedroom 1 bath 2nd floor unit freshly painted and newer carpeting. Eat -In-Kitchen. Washer and Dryer provided by the landlord in the basement. Basement access thru Bilco doors. Limited Basement storage available.

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Plainfield
1 Unit Available
610 W 8th St
610 West 8th Street, Plainfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Newly renovated townhouse 2 bedroom 1.5 bhatroom - Property Id: 249705 Newly renovated townhouse with balcony on 2nd Flr, private patio, enclosed patio 1st floor, access to common area, all new appliances, 2 parking spaces.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
101 Units Available
Kensington Place
527 Old Bridge Tpke, South River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,830
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,980
1521 sqft
Just seconds from all the shopping options along Old Bridge Turnpike, this community is also within an hour of NYC and Philadelphia. Amenities include fire pit, grilling area and pool. Nine-foot ceilings and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
67 Units Available
Plaza Square Apartments
1 Richmond St, New Brunswick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,433
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,769
1511 sqft
Prime location close to upscale restaurants, cafes, nightlife and retail shops. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring, walk-in closets and washer/dryer in each unit. Swimming pool and fitness studio!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
AVE Somerset
199 Pierce Street, Somerset, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,835
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1168 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Somerset for your new home!Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
38 Units Available
Avalon Somerset
500 Bristol Blvd, Somerset, NJ
Studio
$1,720
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1218 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes with in-unit washer and dryer, private patio or balcony, and gourmet kitchen. Modern designs with 9-foot ceilings and crown molding. Fitness center and pool. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
$
21 Units Available
Colony House
1050 George St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,375
775 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1530 sqft
Walk out your door to Buccleuch Park which features 14 tennis courts, jogging trails, ball fields and a fitness trail. Our convenient location is minutes away from Downtown New Brunswick, where all the finest restaurants lie; Rutgers University, St.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Iselin
46 Units Available
The Grande at Metro Park
3 Ronson Road, Woodbridge, NJ
Studio
$1,830
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grande at Metro Park in Woodbridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Metuchen
10 Units Available
Woodmont Metro at Metuchen Station
99 New St, Metuchen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,920
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1101 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Metuchen near NJ Transit station has easy access to NJ Turnpike, GS Parkway, and Rte 287. Amenities include onsite pool and gym. Apartment features a private patio, hardwood floors, and granite countertops.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Clara Barton Apartments
73 Wolff Ave, Fords, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
At Clara Barton Apartments, we look forward to showing you why we're the right choice for you. Our property features private entrances, 24 hour emergency maintenance services and on site laundry facilities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Summit
3 Units Available
Spring Hill Apartments
767 Springfield Ave, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
945 sqft
Spring Hill Apartments offers luxurious two bedroom townhomes with private entrances and washer/dryer hook-ups in the basements.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
2 Units Available
Riverview Terrace
72 Rivervale Ct, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,425
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Riverview Terrace Apartments are located in a quiet corner of Clark Township which was just rated as the 24th Best Place to Live in New Jersey by New Jersey Monthly and continues to rise.
Last updated April 30 at 08:59pm
Contact for Availability
Douglass Gardens
462 Hamilton St Apt. A, Somerset, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
780 sqft
These garden-style apartments are within a short drive of Rutgers University, Highland Park and area shops. Apartments feature ceramic-tiled bathrooms, energy-efficient appliances and large closets. On-site playground and green space. Pet-friendly.
Last updated May 21 at 06:37pm
Highland Park
Contact for Availability
Parktowne Apartments
11 Raritan Ave, Highland Park, NJ
Studio
$1,250
1 Bedroom
$1,510
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
Parktowne Apartments in Highland Park, NJ, is located along the banks of the Raritan River.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Dunellen, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Dunellen renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

