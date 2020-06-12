/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:01 PM
69 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Dunellen, NJ
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Dunellen
33 Units Available
Avalon Piscataway
7000 Avalon Way, Dunellen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1316 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Community has a fitness center, outdoor pool and lounge areas. Units have plank flooring, large walk-in closets and private balconies.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Dunellen
1 Unit Available
432 Pulaski St
432 Pulaski Street, Dunellen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Available 07/01/20 Lovely 2 Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 66937 Freshly painted Large 2 bedroom apartment-2nd floor in 2 family home. Dining rom, Living room with beautiful expansive window.
Results within 1 mile of Dunellen
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
158 HOPKINSON AVE
158 Hopkinson Avenue, Piscataway, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Welcome to a prime located nice and cozy two bedroom rail-road style + backyard access. Freshly painted & Most of the unit has been renovated, New flooring, new baseboard heating, Window treatments included, new bathroom vanity.
Results within 5 miles of Dunellen
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:52pm
2 Units Available
Aspen Court
2800 New Brunswick Ave, Piscataway, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1400 sqft
Aspen Court redefines your apartment experience by providing you with the best living situation in Piscataway, NJ. Our apartment homes are built with your comfort in mind.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
Watchung
13 Units Available
The Point at Watchung
1 Crystal Ridge Dr, Watchung, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,851
1133 sqft
The Watchung Square Mall is only minutes from this green community. Property features include tennis court, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Residents can relax in furnished units that feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:48pm
South Plainfield
10 Units Available
The Highlands at South Plainfield
1300 Cook Ln, South Plainfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,022
1061 sqft
Spacious apartment layouts with walk-in closets, in-unit washer-dryer and private patio or balcony. Community amenities include fitness center, pool, hot tub and barbecue picnic area.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:27pm
$
73 Units Available
Pleasant View Gardens
258 Carlton Ave, Piscataway, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
925 sqft
Nestled into 80 acres of green space, these Colonial-inspired apartments offer updated floor plans and one, two, or three-bedroom units. Amenities include onsite pools, open floor plans, and walk-in closets in some units.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 05:02pm
Plainfield
1 Unit Available
Brookland Gardens
729 E Front St, Plainfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
806 sqft
Welcome to Brookland Gardens, a beautiful community of one and two bedroom apartment homes nestled in a serene park-like setting.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pumptown - New Durham - Stelton
1 Unit Available
36 hillsdale rd
36 Hillsdale Road, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1200 sqft
Available 07/01/20 private home newley renovated north edison - Property Id: 140838 GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD 2 FAMILY HOME - RENTING 1ST FLOOR - THERE IS A CRAWL SPACE SEPARATING BOTH FLOORS ( SOUND PROOF) .......
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Bound Brook
1 Unit Available
15 Swing Bridge Lane
15 Swing Bridge Ln, South Bound Brook, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
2000 sqft
Luxury 2br Townhouse available - Property Id: 21586 Beautiful Canal Crossing townhome ready to move in.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
South Plainfield
1 Unit Available
1135 W 8th St
1135 West 8th Street, Plainfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1050 sqft
Quiet owner seeks quiet tenant BEAUTIFUL apartment in well-maintained owner-occupied 2-family Victorian.
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
South Bound Brook
1 Unit Available
106 Johnson Street
106 Johnson St, South Bound Brook, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
2050 sqft
Gramercy Townhomes is a luxury townhomes complex featuring 22 luxurious 3-story townhouse-style apartments with unparalleled luxury features, located at 153 Main Street in South Bound brook, in the heart of the nation's largest metropolitan area -
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Watchung
1 Unit Available
811 SOMERSET ST
811 Somerset Street, Watchung, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1836 sqft
Fabulous upscale furnished one level living on the top floor of this mid rise building.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Pumptown - New Durham - Stelton
1 Unit Available
612 Waterford - 1
612 Waterford Dr, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
900 sqft
PROFESSIONALY MANAGED FIRST FLOOR 2 bedroom 2 full bath Fully Furnished unit. Central Air with washer and dryer inside. FULLY FURNISHED 2 bed room 2 full bath condo for rent. Very desirable Waterford community. PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
South Plainfield
1 Unit Available
148 S PLAINFIELD AVE
148 South Plainfield Avenue, South Plainfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
2 Bedroom 1 bath 2nd floor unit freshly painted and newer carpeting. Eat -In-Kitchen. Washer and Dryer provided by the landlord in the basement. Basement access thru Bilco doors. Limited Basement storage available.
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Plainfield
1 Unit Available
610 W 8th St
610 West 8th Street, Plainfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Newly renovated townhouse 2 bedroom 1.5 bhatroom - Property Id: 249705 Newly renovated townhouse with balcony on 2nd Flr, private patio, enclosed patio 1st floor, access to common area, all new appliances, 2 parking spaces.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Plainfield
1 Unit Available
1038-52 W 7TH ST 12
1038-52 West 7th Street, Plainfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
Large an spacious townhome with large master suite, large kitchen with breakfast island, private yard, assigned parking space, and other updates. Close to all public transportation. Laundry in unit.
Results within 10 miles of Dunellen
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:27pm
Bound Brook
16 Units Available
Bound Brook Apartments
73B Codrington Dr, Bound Brook, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
525 sqft
This community offers residents on-site parking, 24-hour emergency maintenance and a pet-friendly environment. Apartments include hardwood flooring, high-speed internet access, and free heat and hot water. Chimney Rock West and Codrington Park are both nearby.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
100 Units Available
Kensington Place
527 Old Bridge Tpke, South River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1198 sqft
Just seconds from all the shopping options along Old Bridge Turnpike, this community is also within an hour of NYC and Philadelphia. Amenities include fire pit, grilling area and pool. Nine-foot ceilings and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
68 Units Available
Plaza Square Apartments
1 Richmond St, New Brunswick, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,433
1205 sqft
Prime location close to upscale restaurants, cafes, nightlife and retail shops. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring, walk-in closets and washer/dryer in each unit. Swimming pool and fitness studio!
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
38 Units Available
Avalon Somerset
500 Bristol Blvd, Somerset, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1218 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes with in-unit washer and dryer, private patio or balcony, and gourmet kitchen. Modern designs with 9-foot ceilings and crown molding. Fitness center and pool. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:27pm
$
12 Units Available
Georgetown Apartments
1470-I Oaktree Drive, North Brunswick, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
700 sqft
Centrally located, between Route 27 and Route 1, with a bus line to NYC at the corner, these apartments come in 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans with spacious layouts and attractive amenities.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
New Providence
13 Units Available
Haven New Providence
23 Gales Dr, New Providence, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
800 sqft
Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
$
Iselin
46 Units Available
The Grande at Metro Park
3 Ronson Road, Woodbridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grande at Metro Park in Woodbridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Similar Pages
Dunellen 1 BedroomsDunellen 2 BedroomsDunellen 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDunellen 3 BedroomsDunellen Apartments with Balcony
Dunellen Apartments with GarageDunellen Apartments with GymDunellen Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDunellen Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Jersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJ
Harrison, NJSomerset, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJRaritan, NJCliffwood Beach, NJRoseland, NJWatchung, NJPlainsboro Center, NJMount Arlington, NJ