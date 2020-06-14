Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:29 PM

56 Apartments for rent in Dover, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Dover renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, particular...

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
38 SEARING ST
38 Searing St, Dover, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
NEW CONSTRUCTION!!! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, Attached Garage, Hardwood Floors, Full Basement, Level Backyard, Nice Deck & Much More!!! Master Bedroom Suite w/ Full Bath & Walk-In Closet!!! Must See!!! Great Rental!! Must See!!! Walking Distance To Down

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
40 SEARING ST
40 Searing Street, Dover, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
NEW CONSTRUCTION!!! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, Attached Garage, Hardwood Floors, Full Basement, Level Backyard, Nice Deck & Much More!!! Master Bedroom Suite w/ Full Bath & Walk-In Closet!!! Must See!!! Great Rental!! Must See!!! Walking Distance To Down

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
78 BELMONT AVE A
78 Belmont Avenue, Dover, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated 1 Bedroom Plus Office Apartment...Walking Distance To Public Transportation, Natural Gas, Private Parking Lot, Eat-In Kitchen, Hardwood Floors & Much More!!! Must See...Call Today!!!! MOVE IN IMMEDIATELY...
Results within 1 mile of Dover
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
16 Units Available
Avalon Wharton
111 E Dewey Ave, Wharton, NJ
Studio
$1,525
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,790
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1267 sqft
Thoughtfully designed layouts with gourmet kitchens. Whirlpool appliances, stainless steel sinks, and Moen faucets. Spacious walk-in closets and balconies in select apartments. Pool and fitness center. Ready access to I-80 and W. Union Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:14pm
17 Units Available
Center Grove Village
100 Center Grove Rd, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,460
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
An incredible living space is waiting for you at Center Grove Village. Surrounded by tall trees, our community offers one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Randolph, New Jersey.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
906 WENDOVER CT
906 Wendover Court, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Boulder Ridge Townhome For Rent! 2 Bedrooms. 2.1 Baths. Finished Basement with Family Room. Short Way to Train and Bus Stations in Dover. Easy Access to Routes 10, 287, 46, and 80.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
6 FAIRLAWN AVE
6 Fairlawn Avenue, Morris County, NJ
Studio
$3,500
Spacious custom updated home, 4br, 3ba, 2 car gar, 3/4ac, cac, deck, patio, vaulted ceilings, skylights, hwd flrs, w/I closet, new appliances, dead end st., Gas heat Avail NOW. Close to everything.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
3 MT Pleasant Ave
3 Mount Pleasant Avenue, Wharton, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Completely Updated 4 Bedroom In Desirable Wharton Twp!!! Hardwood Floors, Newer Kitchen & Bathrooms, Full Basement, Large - Level Backyard & Much More!!! Walking Distance To Downtown ...
Results within 5 miles of Dover
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
26 Units Available
Woodmont West
100 Fieldstone Drive, Mount Arlington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,695
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1273 sqft
Pet-friendly, Mount Arlington complex features onsite dog park and grooming area. Luxury amenities include athletic courts, pool, and fitness studio. Easy access to I-80 and Rte 615. Apartment includes private patio, walk-in closets, and dishwasher.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
93 CHESTNUT HILL DR
93 Chestnut Hill Dr W, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Brand New Top Quality Renovation! Charming Lake Cape, ideally located just a block away from Indian lake, beach, club house & playground. Features include; granite kitchen, refinished wood floors, finished basement, & 2 full baths.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
8 Marianna Pl
8 Marianna Place, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Totally updated & immaculate with gleaming hardwood floors. NEW: Kitchen with 42" cabinets, ss appliances, granite counters, baths, windows, doors, deck. electric system, 2 zone gas furnace, hot water heater, CAC, blue stone walkway and driveway.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
17 TIMOTHY CT
17 Timothy Court, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Lovely townhome for rent in a desirable location near Morristown and the train to NYC! Bright and light open floor plan with wood floors, a sunny kitchen with newer refrigerator, spacious bedrooms, private patio and balcony, and a huge finished

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
65 Claude Avenue
65 Claude Avenue, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1400 sqft
Beacon Hill!! Immaculate and charming 3 BR home w/updated eat-in kit & baths. Refin. hardwood floors thru-out, interior recently painted. Newer gas furnace & CA. Newer windows. New Roof & Driveway. Level fenced park-like yard. Full bsmt.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
95 SPRINGHILL DR
95 Springhill Drive, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1800 sqft
Townhouse with Finished Basement. Lots of Upgrades! Finished Basement with Family Room. 2-Story Foyer with Oak Hardwood Floor. Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace and a Sliding Glass Door to an Upgraded Deck with Stairs to the Back Yard.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
2 WOODPORT RD
2 Woodport Rd, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1500 sqft
VINTAGE FARM HOUSE IN MOVE IN CONDITION. THIS HOME FEATURES WIDE PLANK HARDWOOD FLOORING, CUSTOM EAT IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE TOPS, FORMAL DINING ROOM, LARGE LIVING ROOM AND 3 NICE SIZE BEDROOMS.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
712 Parkview Lane
712 Parkview Ln, White Meadow Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
The Hills at Rockaway - Be the first to rent this perfectly appointed and spacious 3 story END UNIT townhome with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths & 2 car garage. Surrounded by woods, enjoy lovely views throughout.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
584 OLD DOVER RD
584 Old Dover Road, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Oak model 3 bedroom interior townhouse with great room and hardwood floors. Great location, easy commuting options

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
74 N DELL AVE
74 North Dell Avenue, Morris County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Recently refreshed, this large four bedroom colonial includes additional office/den area. Beautiful hardwood floors in Living and Dining Rooms. Spacious Bedrooms. Great location. Appliances are in as-is condition and will not be replaced.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
2 RICHARDS AVE
2 Richard Avenue, Succasunna, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Ranch with 3 Bedrooms 2 full Baths with Oak Hardwood floors throughout home, Large Eat in Kitchen. Laundry in Basement. Basement and Garage are Not included in lease.

1 of 14

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
36 BEECH RD
36 Beech Road, Morris County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,975
2138 sqft
Newly renovated kitchen, new hardwood floor all rooms. Newly painted rooms, closets, doors and front door. newly installed windows. Newly renovated master bathroom. Shongum Lake member and access
Results within 10 miles of Dover
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
13 Units Available
Woodmont Knolls
200 Woodmont Drive, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,235
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1219 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just off of I-287. Community includes parking, pool, BBQ grills, bike storage and clubhouse. Residents live in units with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Morristown
28 Units Available
The Monroe
30 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$1,973
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,884
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,357
947 sqft
This community's Morristown location is minutes from the high school and Mayo Performing Arts Center. It provides easy access to NYC and offers a courtyard, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Recently-renovated units offer hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:12pm
$
Morristown
18 Units Available
Modera 55
55 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$2,002
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,978
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,972
1100 sqft
Many amenities including high ceilings, freestanding bathtubs, private balconies and upgraded interior finishes. Located just off 202 near Speedwell Park. Car charging station and pet spa on-site.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:10pm
41 Units Available
Overlook at Flanders
100 Oakwood Village, Succasunna, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,130
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
927 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, pool, playground and gym. Units have been recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring. Marla Terrace and Carlton Hills are just moments away.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Dover, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Dover renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

