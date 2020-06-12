All apartments in Dover
Dover, NJ
2 2ND ST
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:38 AM

2 2ND ST

2 2nd Street · (201) 798-3300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2 2nd Street, Dover, NJ 07801

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2408 · Avail. now

$3,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 869 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
sauna
valet service
Amazing 869 Sq Ft 1BR/1BA in premier luxury waterfront community, Crystal Point. This spacious 1 bedroom home features floor to ceiling windows, western exposure with immaculate JC Skyline & Hudson River Views, chic European kitchen, S/S appliances, granite counter-tops, H/W floors throughout, and 1 valet parking spot included! Building includes 24 hr concierge, steam room, sauna room, exercise room, pool, Jacuzzi, and is conveniently located close to both Newport and Exchange PATH and Hudson-Bergen light rail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 2ND ST have any available units?
2 2ND ST has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2 2ND ST have?
Some of 2 2ND ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 2ND ST currently offering any rent specials?
2 2ND ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 2ND ST pet-friendly?
No, 2 2ND ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dover.
Does 2 2ND ST offer parking?
Yes, 2 2ND ST does offer parking.
Does 2 2ND ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 2ND ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 2ND ST have a pool?
Yes, 2 2ND ST has a pool.
Does 2 2ND ST have accessible units?
No, 2 2ND ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2 2ND ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 2ND ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 2ND ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 2ND ST does not have units with air conditioning.
