Amenities
Amazing 869 Sq Ft 1BR/1BA in premier luxury waterfront community, Crystal Point. This spacious 1 bedroom home features floor to ceiling windows, western exposure with immaculate JC Skyline & Hudson River Views, chic European kitchen, S/S appliances, granite counter-tops, H/W floors throughout, and 1 valet parking spot included! Building includes 24 hr concierge, steam room, sauna room, exercise room, pool, Jacuzzi, and is conveniently located close to both Newport and Exchange PATH and Hudson-Bergen light rail.