apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
70 Apartments for rent in Dover, NJ with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
2 2ND ST
2 2nd Street, Dover, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,200
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing 869 Sq Ft 1BR/1BA in premier luxury waterfront community, Crystal Point.
Results within 1 mile of Dover
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
16 Units Available
Avalon Wharton
111 E Dewey Ave, Wharton, NJ
Studio
$1,585
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,860
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1267 sqft
Thoughtfully designed layouts with gourmet kitchens. Whirlpool appliances, stainless steel sinks, and Moen faucets. Spacious walk-in closets and balconies in select apartments. Pool and fitness center. Ready access to I-80 and W. Union Turnpike.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
54 N MAIN ST
54 North Main Street, Wharton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1085 sqft
Port Oram Village is an exclusive collection of luxury rentals nestled in the heart of Wharton, N.J.
Results within 5 miles of Dover
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
14 Units Available
Woodmont West
100 Fieldstone Drive, Mount Arlington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,670
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1273 sqft
Pet-friendly, Mount Arlington complex features onsite dog park and grooming area. Luxury amenities include athletic courts, pool, and fitness studio. Easy access to I-80 and Rte 615. Apartment includes private patio, walk-in closets, and dishwasher.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
9 CEDAR TER
9 Cedar Terrace, Morris County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,650
850 sqft
Recently updated in a prime location near Route 15 and 80, close to Picatinny Arsenal and major shopping areas. Minutes from Lake Hopatcong. 1 + bedrooms with spacious and private fenced in backyard, including a patio perfect for entertaining.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
37 EMBURY PL
37 Embury Place, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Charm and convenience with this well-maintained cottage colonial in historical Mount Tabor! This cozy home offers so much with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, adorable kitchen with newer appliances, mud room, full basement with storage, washer/dryer,
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
8 Marianna Pl
8 Marianna Place, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Totally updated & immaculate with gleaming hardwood floors. NEW: Kitchen with 42" cabinets, ss appliances, granite counters, baths, windows, doors, deck. electric system, 2 zone gas furnace, hot water heater, CAC, blue stone walkway and driveway.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
17 Bent Street
17 Bent Street, Kenvil, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Completely renovated sun drenched 3 bedroom home located in desirable residential neighborhood.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
17 TIMOTHY CT
17 Timothy Court, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Lovely townhome for rent in a desirable location near Morristown and the train to NYC! Bright and light open floor plan with wood floors, a sunny kitchen with newer refrigerator, spacious bedrooms, private patio and balcony, and a huge finished
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
86 HILL HOLLOW ROAD
86 Hill Hollow Road, Morris County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
VERY WELL MAINTAINED COLONIAL W/SPACIOUS ROOMS, GREAT FLOORPLAN FOR LIVING & ENTERTAINING, & A FINISHED BASEMENT FOR RECREATION & RELAXING & LOTS OF STORAGE, TOO.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
26 BALLANTINE ST
26 Ballantine Street, Kenvil, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
A must see rental! Renovated kitchen/ bath. FP in LR. Lg great room for bedroom/entertainment rm/renter's choice. Large walkup attic loft.Open Basement w/ another room to be used for office/den. Washer /Dryer. One car garage.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
83 RIDGEVIEW LN
83 Ridgeview Ln, Mount Arlington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Upgraded 3rd Floor Condo with Full Balcony, Elevator, Pool, Club House, Tennis Courts, Exercise Room, Library, Billiards Room & Much More!!! Just Move Right In. No Stairs!!! Available July 1st, 2020
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
712 Parkview Lane
712 Parkview Ln, White Meadow Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
The Hills at Rockaway - Be the first to rent this perfectly appointed and spacious 3 story END UNIT townhome with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths & 2 car garage. Surrounded by woods, enjoy lovely views throughout.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
14 SHARON ST
14 Sharon Street, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Great 2 bed 1 bath rental in the center of Randolph. PET FRIENDLY. This two bed unit is available immediately. Affordable living close to Rt 10, Rt 80, Rt 287. Move right in and keep your expenses low! Tenant pays electric,cable, heat.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
19 CRESTVIEW LN
19 Crestview Lane, Mount Arlington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
Desirable and rare, pristine 2-story (TWO FLOORS OF LIVING SPACE), 2BR, 2 Bath PENTHOUSE unit in amenity-filled complex!! The entire unit was freshly painted and newly carpeted less than 1 year ago.
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
65 BROOKSIDE LN
65 Brookside Lane, Mount Arlington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1092 sqft
Immaculate 2 bedroom unit with 2 bedrooms, plus a den, and 2 full baths. Washer and dryer in unit. storage area in basement. Amenities inc. pool, clubhouse, tennis/basketball courts, billiards room, exercise room, playground, and much more.
Results within 10 miles of Dover
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
27 Units Available
Morristown
Sofi Morristown Station
10 Lafayette Ave, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,879
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1059 sqft
Located in the heart of Morristown and adjacent to the Morristown Train Station at the intersection of Morris Street and Lafayette Avenue, Sofi at Morristown Station is the ultimate choice in apartment home living.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
15 Units Available
Woodmont Parc Roxbury
1800 Rt 46 West, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,985
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1156 sqft
COME HOME to a sophisticated retreat where lush landscaping, top-tier amenities and contemporary floorplans exemplify a new level of luxury living.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:36pm
30 Units Available
Morristown
Modera 44
44 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$2,228
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,291
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,754
1146 sqft
Stylish apartments situated conveniently in downtown Morristown. Stunning interiors with movable kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. Rooftop deck, outdoor kitchen, and fitness studio with yoga and spin rooms.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:15pm
35 Units Available
Overlook at Flanders
100 Oakwood Village, Succasunna, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
927 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, pool, playground and gym. Units have been recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring. Marla Terrace and Carlton Hills are just moments away.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
20 Units Available
Sterling Parc at Hanover
2101 Glen Dr, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,055
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,114
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-285. Apartments feature private entrance as well as tall ceilings, walk-in closets, steel appliances, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Fireplace available. Amenities include coffee bar, 24-hour gym, grilling area and pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
7 Units Available
Morristown
Chancery Square
11 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,556
1108 sqft
Located in the heart of Morristown, NJ, near the Morristown Green. Unit amenities include dishwasher, garbage disposal and stainless steel appliances. Community features 24-hour gym, elevator, clubhouse and parking.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
27 Units Available
Morristown
The Metropolitan at 40 Park
40 Market St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,195
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1127 sqft
The Metropolitan at 40 Park is located on the historic Morristown Green at the center of Morristown’s walkable retail and entertainment district, furnishing your lifestyle with fine restaurants, cafes, boutiques, galleries and the Community Theatre.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:42pm
26 Units Available
Morristown
The Monroe
30 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,944
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,569
903 sqft
This community's Morristown location is minutes from the high school and Mayo Performing Arts Center. It provides easy access to NYC and offers a courtyard, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Recently-renovated units offer hardwood flooring.
