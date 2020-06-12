/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:20 PM
59 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Dover, NJ
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
123-125 KING ST
123 King St, Dover, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Will not last! Amazing location minutes to train and Downtown Dover. 3 bed 1.5 bath home with recently renovated kitchen.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
38 SEARING ST
38 Searing St, Dover, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
NEW CONSTRUCTION!!! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, Attached Garage, Hardwood Floors, Full Basement, Level Backyard, Nice Deck & Much More!!! Master Bedroom Suite w/ Full Bath & Walk-In Closet!!! Must See!!! Great Rental!! Must See!!! Walking Distance To Down
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
40 SEARING ST
40 Searing Street, Dover, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
NEW CONSTRUCTION!!! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, Attached Garage, Hardwood Floors, Full Basement, Level Backyard, Nice Deck & Much More!!! Master Bedroom Suite w/ Full Bath & Walk-In Closet!!! Must See!!! Great Rental!! Must See!!! Walking Distance To Down
Results within 1 mile of Dover
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
15 Units Available
Avalon Wharton
111 E Dewey Ave, Wharton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,485
1457 sqft
Thoughtfully designed layouts with gourmet kitchens. Whirlpool appliances, stainless steel sinks, and Moen faucets. Spacious walk-in closets and balconies in select apartments. Pool and fitness center. Ready access to I-80 and W. Union Turnpike.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1 SAINT JUDES PLACE
1 St Judes Place, Morris County, NJ
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1 SAINT JUDES PLACE in Morris County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
3 MT Pleasant Ave
3 Mount Pleasant Avenue, Wharton, NJ
Completely Updated 4 Bedroom In Desirable Wharton Twp!!! Hardwood Floors, Newer Kitchen & Bathrooms, Full Basement, Large - Level Backyard & Much More!!! Walking Distance To Downtown ...
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
11 INDEPENDENCE WAY
11 Independence Way, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
MINT CONDITION 3 BRS T/H, ONE YEAR OLD KITCHEN WITH TILE FLOOR, CARPETING, BATHROOMS, FIRE PLACE IN LIVING ROOM, RECESSED LIGHTING, SLIDER TO TO PRIVATE 2 TIERED DECK. AMENITIES INCLUDE OUTDOOR . POOL, TENNIS COURT, PLAYGROUND.
Results within 5 miles of Dover
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6 Clover Ln.
6 Clover Lane, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1147 sqft
Available 10/01/20 Randolph Home to Share - Property Id: 32616 BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Randolph home to share. Central location to Newark airport & NYC. Utilities included for first 2 months. Owner lives downstairs and has their own entrance in back.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
68 SAVAGE RD
68 Savage Road, Morris County, NJ
Complete Renovation! Unbelievable Rental opportunity for large living w/in-law suite & HUGE detached 4 car garage complete w/finished office & bath. Multipurpose & versatile living! Stunning, bright
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
8 Marianna Pl
8 Marianna Place, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Totally updated & immaculate with gleaming hardwood floors. NEW: Kitchen with 42" cabinets, ss appliances, granite counters, baths, windows, doors, deck. electric system, 2 zone gas furnace, hot water heater, CAC, blue stone walkway and driveway.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
17 Bent Street
17 Bent Street, Kenvil, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Completely renovated sun drenched 3 bedroom home located in desirable residential neighborhood.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
86 HILL HOLLOW ROAD
86 Hill Hollow Road, Morris County, NJ
VERY WELL MAINTAINED COLONIAL W/SPACIOUS ROOMS, GREAT FLOORPLAN FOR LIVING & ENTERTAINING, & A FINISHED BASEMENT FOR RECREATION & RELAXING & LOTS OF STORAGE, TOO.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
26 BALLANTINE ST
26 Ballantine Street, Kenvil, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
A must see rental! Renovated kitchen/ bath. FP in LR. Lg great room for bedroom/entertainment rm/renter's choice. Large walkup attic loft.Open Basement w/ another room to be used for office/den. Washer /Dryer. One car garage.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
65 Claude Avenue
65 Claude Avenue, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1400 sqft
Beacon Hill!! Immaculate and charming 3 BR home w/updated eat-in kit & baths. Refin. hardwood floors thru-out, interior recently painted. Newer gas furnace & CA. Newer windows. New Roof & Driveway. Level fenced park-like yard. Full bsmt.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2 WOODPORT RD
2 Woodport Rd, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1500 sqft
VINTAGE FARM HOUSE IN MOVE IN CONDITION. THIS HOME FEATURES WIDE PLANK HARDWOOD FLOORING, CUSTOM EAT IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE TOPS, FORMAL DINING ROOM, LARGE LIVING ROOM AND 3 NICE SIZE BEDROOMS.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
712 Parkview Lane
712 Parkview Ln, White Meadow Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
The Hills at Rockaway - Be the first to rent this perfectly appointed and spacious 3 story END UNIT townhome with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths & 2 car garage. Surrounded by woods, enjoy lovely views throughout.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
584 OLD DOVER RD
584 Old Dover Road, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Oak model 3 bedroom interior townhouse with great room and hardwood floors. Great location, easy commuting options
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
370 SUMMERHILL DR
370 Summerhill Drive, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Beautiful updated townhome conveniently located and in a great community. Open floor plan features lots of natural light and is ideal for entertaining.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
18 IROQUOIS TRL
18 Iroquois Trail, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Renovated Lakestyle home. Front entry is inviting with grey toned flooring.There are 3 bedrooms, office, living room, kitchen w/granite counters, and stainless appliances, dining area, New full bath and half bath/laundry room.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
16 MARK TWAIN DR
16 Mark Twain Drive, Morris County, NJ
Beautiful home in a desirable neighborhood with attractive landscaping and outdoor entertaining space with water feature. Eat in kitchen with SS appls and granite counters.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
74 N DELL AVE
74 North Dell Avenue, Morris County, NJ
Recently refreshed, this large four bedroom colonial includes additional office/den area. Beautiful hardwood floors in Living and Dining Rooms. Spacious Bedrooms. Great location. Appliances are in as-is condition and will not be replaced.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
150 E Main St
150 East Main Street, Rockaway, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment! Great Location In The Heart Of The Boro With Easy Highway Access & Convenience! Just Minutes To Public Library & Schools! Come See Today! Luxury Finishes Throughout In This Spacious Unit! Expansive
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2 RICHARDS AVE
2 Richard Avenue, Succasunna, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Ranch with 3 Bedrooms 2 full Baths with Oak Hardwood floors throughout home, Large Eat in Kitchen. Laundry in Basement. Basement and Garage are Not included in lease.
1 of 14
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
36 BEECH RD
36 Beech Road, Morris County, NJ
Newly renovated kitchen, new hardwood floor all rooms. Newly painted rooms, closets, doors and front door. newly installed windows. Newly renovated master bathroom. Shongum Lake member and access
Similar Pages
Dover 1 BedroomsDover 1 BedroomsDover 2 BedroomsDover 2 BedroomsDover 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDover 3 BedroomsDover 3 BedroomsDover 3 BedroomsDover Apartments with BalconyDover Apartments with BalconyDover Apartments with Balcony
Dover Apartments with GarageDover Apartments with GarageDover Apartments with GymDover Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDover Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDover Apartments with ParkingDover Apartments with ParkingDover Apartments with ParkingDover Apartments with PoolDover Apartments with PoolDover Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Jersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJ
Harrison, NJSomerset, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJLodi, NJUpper Montclair, NJColonia, NJSouth River, NJNorth Arlington, NJBloomingdale, NJFords, NJGlen Ridge, NJ