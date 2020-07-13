28 Apartments for rent in Dover, NJ with pool

/
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
2 2ND ST
2 2nd Street, Dover, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,200
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing 869 Sq Ft 1BR/1BA in premier luxury waterfront community, Crystal Point.
Results within 1 mile of Dover
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
18 Units Available
Avalon Wharton
111 E Dewey Ave, Wharton, NJ
Studio
$1,585
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,860
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1267 sqft
Thoughtfully designed layouts with gourmet kitchens. Whirlpool appliances, stainless steel sinks, and Moen faucets. Spacious walk-in closets and balconies in select apartments. Pool and fitness center. Ready access to I-80 and W. Union Turnpike.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
21 Units Available
Center Grove Village
100 Center Grove Rd, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,365
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
887 sqft
Center Grove Village offers you luxury living on truly park-like grounds. The stunning setting and charming rock solid brick construction are matched only by the excellence of the service you get from your on-site management and maintenance team.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
54 N MAIN ST
54 North Main Street, Wharton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1085 sqft
Port Oram Village is an exclusive collection of luxury rentals nestled in the heart of Wharton, N.J.
Results within 5 miles of Dover
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Woodmont West
100 Fieldstone Drive, Mount Arlington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,740
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1273 sqft
Pet-friendly, Mount Arlington complex features onsite dog park and grooming area. Luxury amenities include athletic courts, pool, and fitness studio. Easy access to I-80 and Rte 615. Apartment includes private patio, walk-in closets, and dishwasher.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
2467 ROUTE 10
2467 Rt 10 West, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,450
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely, spacious & tastefully updated 1 BED rm unit on 2nd fl. Sun-filled LiV rm & DIN rm with french door, crowing moldings & updated KIT. Assigned parking space right in front of the building. Rent includes GAS, HEAT & HOT WATER.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
2350 ROUTE 10-D29
2350 Rt 10 West, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
REFRESHED AND READY FOR NEW TENANTS! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY... THIS 1st FLOOR UNIT HAS BEEN REFRESHED WITH NEW CARPETS, NEW PAINT AND NEWER APPLIANCES AND IS MOVE IN READY! Fabulous commuter location right off Rt 10 W in a well maintained complex.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
83 RIDGEVIEW LN
83 Ridgeview Ln, Mount Arlington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Upgraded 3rd Floor Condo with Full Balcony, Elevator, Pool, Club House, Tennis Courts, Exercise Room, Library, Billiards Room & Much More!!! Just Move Right In. No Stairs!!! Available July 1st, 2020
1 of 6
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
65 BROOKSIDE LN
65 Brookside Lane, Mount Arlington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1092 sqft
Immaculate 2 bedroom unit with 2 bedrooms, plus a den, and 2 full baths. Washer and dryer in unit. storage area in basement. Amenities inc. pool, clubhouse, tennis/basketball courts, billiards room, exercise room, playground, and much more.
Results within 10 miles of Dover
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 06:38am
36 Units Available
Overlook at Flanders
100 Oakwood Village, Succasunna, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
927 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, pool, playground and gym. Units have been recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring. Marla Terrace and Carlton Hills are just moments away.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
16 Units Available
Morristown
Modera 55
55 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$2,533
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,509
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,338
1100 sqft
Many amenities including high ceilings, freestanding bathtubs, private balconies and upgraded interior finishes. Located just off 202 near Speedwell Park. Car charging station and pet spa on-site.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
15 Units Available
Woodmont Parc Roxbury
1800 Rt 46 West, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,985
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1156 sqft
COME HOME to a sophisticated retreat where lush landscaping, top-tier amenities and contemporary floorplans exemplify a new level of luxury living.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Woodmont Knolls
200 Woodmont Drive, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,950
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1219 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just off of I-287. Community includes parking, pool, BBQ grills, bike storage and clubhouse. Residents live in units with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
21 Units Available
Sterling Parc at Hanover
2101 Glen Dr, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,828
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,128
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-285. Apartments feature private entrance as well as tall ceilings, walk-in closets, steel appliances, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Fireplace available. Amenities include coffee bar, 24-hour gym, grilling area and pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
36 Units Available
Avalon Boonton
1 Avalon Way, Boonton, NJ
Studio
$1,620
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1273 sqft
Avalon Boonton is just a half mile from New Jersey Transit and offers studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes for lease.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
26 Units Available
Morristown
Sofi Morristown Station
10 Lafayette Ave, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,879
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,594
1059 sqft
Located in the heart of Morristown and adjacent to the Morristown Train Station at the intersection of Morris Street and Lafayette Avenue, Sofi at Morristown Station is the ultimate choice in apartment home living.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
25 Units Available
Morris Plains
Signature Place
250 Johnson Rd, Morris Plains, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,197
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,015
1200 sqft
Find a lifestyle with your name on it at Signature Place, which offers smoke-free, tranquil one- and two-bedroom apartment homes in Morris Plains.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
143 VISTA DR
143 Vista Drive, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Spacious 2 BR/2 bath furnished townhouse. Backs to the woods. Master BR has walk in closet and master bath, Washer & dryer in unit. Large living room with sliding doors to Deck. One assigned parking space but plenty of additional parking.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
4431 PIEDMONT CT
4431 Piedmont Ct, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Recently Renovated Unit 3 Bedrooms 1 Full bath, Living Room, Dining Area, laundry in basement. Non smoking unit, no pets. Tenants pay the first $150 of repairs. Tenant needs renters insurance. Enjoy the beautiful amenities of Moore Estate.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
164 VISTA DR
164 Vista Drive, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1410 sqft
WOW!! AWESOME updated condo. 1st Floor Unit - NO STEPS!! Newer flooring, appliances, and granite counter-tops. Community Pool and Clubhouse.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
159 VISTA DR
159 Vista Drive, Morris County, NJ
Studio
$2,100
Spacious 2 story - 2 bedroom - 2 full bath townhouse located in Cedar Knolls (between Morristown and Morris Plains.) First floor has entry foyer leading to living room/dining room combo with sliders to deck.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
259 VISTA DR
259 Vista Drive, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Totally open concept granite countertops breakfast bar totally updated.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
419 PITNEY PL
419 Pitney Pl, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Light, Bright, and Very Spacious 1Bed/1Bath 2nd Floor Unit - Amenities include reserved parking space, swimming pool, and A/C. Includes Hardwood floors, Eat-in Kitchen, Large Bedroom w/Walk-in Closet.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
105 POWERVILLE RD
105 Powerville Road, Morris County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
An oasis on 2.4 acres! Gorgeous home w/high style upgrades, spacious rooms & perfect open flow. Foyer w/dramatic wrought iron rail stair flows into formal LR & DR w/bow windows.
