/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:30 PM
35 Furnished Apartments for rent in Dover Beaches North, NJ
1 of 72
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3688 Ocean Terrace
3688 Ocean Terrace, Dover Beaches North, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
FALL RENTAL - NORMANDY BEACH OCEANFRONT WITH A POOL - This custom, turn-key, FEMA compliant home with an ocean side pool boasts stunning ocean views from every floor of the house. The gorgeous heated pool within Trex decking is one of a kind.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
71 Las Vegas Road
71 Las Vegas Road, Dover Beaches North, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
2034 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL-OCEAN BLOCK in beautiful Monterrey Beach. This home features a gourmet kitchen with quartz counters, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and an open floor plan.
Results within 1 mile of Dover Beaches North
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
438 Highway 35
438 Highway 35 N, Ocean County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
SUMMER RENTAL ONLY! WEEKLY, MONTHLY OR ENTIRE SEASON. Spectacular oceanfront 2 bedroom 1 bath completely renovated, furnished rental in the very exclusive Ocean Club Condos.
Results within 5 miles of Dover Beaches North
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
39 porter ave
39 Porter Avenue, Seaside Park, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$2,500
2000 sqft
Spacious house 1 block from boardwalk and beach - Property Id: 267390 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267390 Property Id 267390 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5807195)
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
300 Coolidge Avenue
300 Coolidge Avenue, Dover Beaches South, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1125 sqft
WINTER RENTAL in ORTLEY BEACH! FULLY FURNISHED. Available Sept. 15-May 15. Updated kitchen, open floor plan, hardwood floors, ample off street parking, washer/dryer. 3 bedrooms. 3 blocks to Ortley Beach.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3414 Lisbon Avenue
3414 Lisbon Avenue, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
This is an annual rental at 2200.00 per month the tenant pays the Realtor fee. Or a summer rental June July August September $5500.00 per month Water front 3 bedrooms 1 bath open floor plan fully furnished.
1 of 71
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
640 E Riviera Avenue
640 E Riviera Ave, Ocean Gate, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$37,500
2500 sqft
Amazing summer rental at the Jersey Shore right on Ocean Gate's famous mile long beach and boardwalk. Enjoy the biggest covered deck in town, bring the whole family to swim, bike, crab, boat, paddle board, and kayak on the Toms River.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3 Ward Drive
3 Ward Drive, Ocean County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,450
Waterfront property located in the beautiful area surrounding Barnegat Bay. A perfect vacation home for summer or all year living.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
34 4th Avenue
34 4th Avenue, Seaside Park, NJ
8 Bedrooms
$8,700
This beautiful 8 bedrrom home is the perfect retreat for a large family. Completely furnished with a lovely pool. Included are 8 beach badges. Plenty of off street parking. Make this home your special place to create lifelong memories.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
68 Bridge Avenue
68 Bridge Ave, Bay Head, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Winter Rental - NOT AVAILABLE THROUGH SEPTEMBER 5, 2020 $2,000/month plus utilities and Cable/WifiFully updated one floor, 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Open living room/kitchen with with island and breakfast nook.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
110 Trenton Avenue
110 Trenton Avenue, Dover Beaches South, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
This beautiful house has an open floor plan and is very spacious. Updated kitchen and bathrooms, bright and airy. Beautifully furnished. Sleeps 10+ adults and children.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1955 Railway Avenue E
1955 Railway Avenue West, Dover Beaches South, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1051 sqft
SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL 2020. This home is in the heart of Ortley Beach. Enjoy life at the beach or sit out on the large private deck. Fully furnished raised ranch with 3 clean bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths. Private yard and comfort.
Results within 10 miles of Dover Beaches North
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
191 4th Avenue
191 4th Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
WINTER RENTAL Perfect beach house rental, Clean and Comfortable. Fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located just 4 blocks to the beach.There are 2 separate living spaces, central air, large flat screen TV and new appliances.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
262 1st Avenue
262 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,500
Completely renovated, bright & sunny summer retreat located right by the beach in Manasquan! Unit will be nicely furnished, includes one assigned off-street parking space, a large covered porch/balcony overlooking 1st Ave, vaulted/beamed ceilings,
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
334 Barnegat Boulevard
334 Barnegat Boulevard, Beachwood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2431 sqft
Monthly Summer Rental !! Large remodeled 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath home in a quiet neighborhood, just steps to Beachwood's sandy Beach, Mayo Park Playground, Boating & Light House Point Marina.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
900 Ocean Avenue
900 Ocean Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$17,500
AUGUST BEACHFRONT BUILDING/POOLGourmet Grills Tiki Bar4 Beach Badges Included Fully Furnished Walking distance to all stores and Restaurants3 bdr 2 full 2 1/2 baths 3 balconiesBRING YOUR FLIP FLOPS, COCKTAILS, AND RELAX!!
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
906 Rio Grande Drive
906 Rio Grande Dr, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
2254 sqft
Pictures are from the furnished model home, home is unfurnished & vacant. Welcome home to the luxury New Construction townhouses located in the Riverwood Chase complex in the highly desirable North Dover area in Toms River.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
319 Arnold Avenue
319 Arnold Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$4,000
Summer/winter rental fully furnished. Family friendly 6 bedroom, 3 bath expanded ranch located in the heart of Point Pleasant Beach. Enjoy all the Jersey shore has to offer.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
60 Rogers Avenue
60 Rogers Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
This fully furnished furnished WINTER RENTAL will make you feel like you are living in the lap of luxury nestled between downtown Manasquan and the beach, less than a 1/2 mile away. It has 5 bed, 4 bath.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
66 1st Avenue
66 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
Furnished WINTER RENTAL avail 10-1-20 to 5-15-21 for $1,475/month plus utilities. CLEAN, spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with washer and dryer. Wonderful backyard for outdoor grilling and dining.
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
330 2nd Street
330 2nd Street, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
$5000. a wk/June$6500. a wk/July to mid-Sept. 2 Week min.$3500. a mnth for winter rental mid Sept. to mid May.Colonial in Spring Lake south end built in 2017 available for rent. Security Deposit 10% required, House cleaning required $200/2wks.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
135 3rd Avenue
135 3rd Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
WINTER RENTAL ONLY! Available 9/12/20 - 5/29/20 - PLEASE DO NOT CALL FOR SUMMER! Fully furnished 3BDRM, 2 Full Bath home that is on lagoon and 3 blocks to beach! Open floor plan with beautiful water views from Living Room, Den, Kitchen & MBR.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
160 1st Avenue
160 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
SUMMER RENTAL! Coastal Living Retreat steps to Beach! Built in 2019! Beautiful & fully furnished 3 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths. Open floor plan, hardwood floors throughout, washer/dryer with laundry sink.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Sea Girt
1 Unit Available
501 Beacon Boulevard
501 Beacon Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$10,500
2037 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL avail 8/19-9/14 for $10,500 or $3K/week. Can be unfurnished or furnished. Enjoy this 4 bedroom 2.5 baths Sea Girt home located on oversized 50 x 200 lot. Home boasts hardwood floors throughout, decorative moldings and built-ins.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJLakewood, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJ
Perth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJRoselle, NJLinden, NJAtlantic City, NJSpring Lake, NJPoint Pleasant, NJWest Freehold, NJBrowns Mills, NJOcean Acres, NJRobbinsville, NJ