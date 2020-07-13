Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:04 AM

203 Apartments for rent in Dover Beaches North, NJ with parking

1 of 72

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
3688 Ocean Terrace
3688 Ocean Terrace, Dover Beaches North, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
FALL RENTAL - NORMANDY BEACH OCEANFRONT WITH A POOL - This custom, turn-key, FEMA compliant home with an ocean side pool boasts stunning ocean views from every floor of the house. The gorgeous heated pool within Trex decking is one of a kind.

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
16 Las Vegas Road
16 Las Vegas Road, Dover Beaches North, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
FEATURED LISTING...GREAT WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL, DESIRABLE MONTEREY BEACH, ACROSS FROM BEACH ACCESS. GREAT SIDE YARD FOR ENTERTAINING AND PLENTY OF OFF STREET PARKING. 4 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHS. THIS IS A WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL AT $5000/WEEK.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
3152 Ocean Road
3152 Ocean Road, Dover Beaches North, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$11,000
Featured Listing...ALL WEEKS RENTED. This oceanfront home with spectacular ocean views Books early..3 floors in the desirable community of Monterey Beach. This rental has it all... 5 bedrooms, 4.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
229 Ocean Bay Boulevard
229 Ocean Bay Boulevard, Dover Beaches North, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL. 2 blocks to the private beach, no crowds!! Beautiful home in a family beach club community. Sleeps 10, large backyard, grill & patio furniture, off-street parking. 10 Beach badges included in rental.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
71 Las Vegas Road
71 Las Vegas Road, Dover Beaches North, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
2034 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL-OCEAN BLOCK - AVAILABLE JULY 4 to JULY 18, in beautiful Monterrey Beach. This home features a gourmet kitchen with quartz counters, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and an open floor plan.
Results within 1 mile of Dover Beaches North

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
112 Kerr Avenue
112 Kerr Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
FEATURED LISTING ** AVAILABILE JULY 18 THROUGH AUGUST 1ST !! CALL BEFORE IT'S GONE! SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL** LOCATED IN LAVALLETTE THIS 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH WITH FULL FUTON SLEEPS 6.

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
102 Faber Lane
102 Faber Lane, Ocean County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
3000 sqft
''Patriot's Paradise'' is an adorable New England Colonial beautifully updated with coastal-inspired finishes & patriotic decor.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
438 Highway 35
438 Highway 35 N, Ocean County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
SUMMER RENTAL ONLY! WEEKLY, MONTHLY OR ENTIRE SEASON. Spectacular oceanfront 2 bedroom 1 bath completely renovated, furnished rental in the very exclusive Ocean Club Condos.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
111 Haddonfield Avenue
111 Haddonfield Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
WINTER RENTAL Available October 15, 2020 through June 30, 2021. This wonderful light and bright clean house would make any tenant feel right at home.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
479 Sunset Boulevard
479 Sunset Boulevard, Ocean County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Lovely Deauville Beach Summer weekly rental just across the street from the beach!! This Ocean-block home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and multiple outdoor decks for entertaining! Newer eat-in kitchen, gas grill, deck furniture with umbrella.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
112 White Avenue
112 White Ave, Lavallette, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
SUMMER-WEEKLY RENTAL AT $3,850 A WEEK. BEAUTIFUL, BEACHY, 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, SECOND FLOOR DUPLEX WITH BREATH TAKING VIEWS OF THE BAY. SLEEPS 8. 1 BLOCK AWAY FROM THE TOWN OF LAVALLETTE AND 2 BLOCKS TO THE BEACH.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
92 Dickman Drive
92 Dickman Drive, Lavallette, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
FEATURED LISTING...BI-WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL. ENJOY BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT VIEWS IN EXCLUSIVE WEST POINT ISLAND. THIS HOME COMFORTABLY SLEEPS 10, WITH SEPARATE AREAS FOR ENTERTAINING BOTH INSIDE AND OUT.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
4 Camden Avenue
4 Camden Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Featured Listing... Lower Unit. Weekly Summer Rental in Desirable Lavallette only 1 House From the Beach.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
21 Pershing Boulevard
21 Pershing Boulevard, Lavallette, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,300
WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL. FULLY RENTED FOR THE SUMMER. $6300/week. $1000 security fee. Cleaning included. No Smoking; No Pets. PLEASE NOTE; RATE IS FOR WEEKLY IN-SEASON ONLY.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
499 Sunset Boulevard
499 Sunset Boulevard, Ocean County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
1765 sqft
The perfect beach house in gorgeous Deauville Beach section of Mantoloking! New home just built in 2018. Directly across the street from private beach access. 6 beach badges included. 4 bed 3 baths & outdoor shower. Will accommodate up to 10.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
407 Bay Boulevard
407 Bay Boulevard, Lavallette, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2382 sqft
Enjoy the spectacular views from this spacious BAY FRONT WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL! This family friendly, two story, 4 bedroom/3 bath, single-family home. Sleeps 11-13 people. Relax in one of the 3 jacuzzi tubs! Driveway parking will hold 4 cars.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
1501 Grand Central Avenue
1501 Grand Central Ave, Lavallette, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Featured Listing...NO AVAILABILITY. Summer Weekly Rental beach block. Updated Cape with all new furniture. Stainless Steel Appliances. Washer/Dryer. Hardwood Floors. Outside Shower. Side Porch. 3 Beds/1 Bath. Sleeps 6. Gas Grill.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
23 Magee Avenue
23 Magee Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2136 sqft
***ONLY AVAILABLE 9/8-9/19 *** OCEANSIDE SUMMER RENTAL in DESIRABLE LAVALLETTE! This lovely beach home is just steps away to the beach, the perfect getaway you were looking for to relax & unwind. 4 BR/ 2.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
15 Vance Avenue
15 Vance Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
FEATURE LISTING...NO AVAILABILITY AT THIS TIME. WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL. THIS GORGEOUS HOME HAS 5 BEDROOMS AND 4 1/2 BATHS AND IS A FEW SHORT STEPS TO THE OCEAN.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
108 Neptune Court
108 Neptune Court, Ocean County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2800 sqft
2020 Summer weekly rental $4,000 in Mantoloking, Deauville Beach, Ocean block with private beach and life guards.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1604 Ocean
1604 Ocean Ave, Lavallette, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$10,865
SUMMER 2020 - August 22nd - September open.Updated as of 6/19/2020. 6 bedroom sleeps 14 and 3 bath. Outside shower with easy access use for after your sunbathing and surfing enjoyment. Walk in Shower on first and second floors..
Results within 5 miles of Dover Beaches North
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Mariners Cove
372 Kettle Creek Rd, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
950 sqft
Barnegat Bay location with scenic waterfront views. Units have granite countertops and modern appliances along with fireplaces and a patio or balcony. Pets welcome; tenants have access to fitness center and dog park.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
243 Curtis Point Drive
243 Curtis Point Drive, Ocean County, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$15,000
5500 sqft
Breathtaking BAY FRONT views!! Impressive 5500 sq.foot home in prestigious waterfront community of Curtis Point! Dining room and state of the art kitchen, all on main floor with wall to ceiling windows over looking POOL & BAY.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
302 Lincoln Avenue
302 Lincoln Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
SUMMER RENTAL - TWO WEEK MINIMUM - $2000/week. Stunning, fully furnished unit in a gorgeous new construction two family home located approximately 3 blocks to Seaside Heights beach & boardwalk.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Dover Beaches North, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Dover Beaches North apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

