Dayton, NJ
75 Marc Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

75 Marc Dr

75 Marc Drive · (732) 277-7057
Location

75 Marc Drive, Dayton, NJ 08810

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2.5 baths, $1975 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,975

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1360 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available 08/15/20 House For Rent In South Brunswick - Property Id: 314728

HOUSE FOR RENT
2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms for $1,975
Call (732)277-7057
Excellent opportunity to rent a very spacious and beautifully renovated home in South Brunswick! You will be impressed with space this home offers, the large fenced backyard, the sunroom. The windows are all newer, newer water heater, wood floors throughout, newer kitchen appliances, washer and dryer, updated kitchen and baths, recessed lighting plus so much more. Plenty of storage space. Available for rent by August 15th. NO PETS.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/75-marc-dr-dayton-nj/314728
Property Id 314728

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5950177)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 Marc Dr have any available units?
75 Marc Dr has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 75 Marc Dr have?
Some of 75 Marc Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 Marc Dr currently offering any rent specials?
75 Marc Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 Marc Dr pet-friendly?
No, 75 Marc Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dayton.
Does 75 Marc Dr offer parking?
No, 75 Marc Dr does not offer parking.
Does 75 Marc Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 75 Marc Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 Marc Dr have a pool?
No, 75 Marc Dr does not have a pool.
Does 75 Marc Dr have accessible units?
No, 75 Marc Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 75 Marc Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 75 Marc Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 75 Marc Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 75 Marc Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
