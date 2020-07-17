Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Available 08/15/20 House For Rent In South Brunswick - Property Id: 314728



HOUSE FOR RENT

2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms for $1,975

Call (732)277-7057

Excellent opportunity to rent a very spacious and beautifully renovated home in South Brunswick! You will be impressed with space this home offers, the large fenced backyard, the sunroom. The windows are all newer, newer water heater, wood floors throughout, newer kitchen appliances, washer and dryer, updated kitchen and baths, recessed lighting plus so much more. Plenty of storage space. Available for rent by August 15th. NO PETS.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/75-marc-dr-dayton-nj/314728

Property Id 314728



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5950177)