10 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Clinton, NJ

Verified

Last updated July 21 at 09:09 AM
1 Unit Available
Halstead Place
67 Halstead St, Clinton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1240 sqft
Bristol 1st Floor - This beautiful first floor end-unit two bedroom, two bath features a generous kitchen with granite counter tops, custom style cabinetry, tile backsplash, and GE Energy Star appliances.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
90 Washington Avenue
90 Washington Avenue, High Bridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,275
600 sqft
3 Available 08/01/20 Fully Renovated 2018! Easy commuting - just minutes from Routes 22 31 and 78 as well as NJT High Bridge Train Station (Raritan Valley Line) Columbia Trail Main St.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
23 Mill Street
23 Mill Street, High Bridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1700 sqft
Be the first to enjoy this fully renovated first floor apartment with private entrance! Featuring Quartz Countertops, includes stainless steel refrigerator, stove, over-the-range microwave and dishwasher Easy commute-- NJT High Bridge Train Station

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
49 East Street
49 East St, Annandale, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
700 sqft
Immaculate 2nd floor apartment at the Village Green in Annandale, a small upscale friendly community in a great location close to the charming town of Clinton.

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
46-50 SPENCER LN
46-50 Spencer Lane, Lebanon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
Very private setting surrounded by 100's of acres of farmland.Large living room and eat-in kitchen with two bedrooms and a jack & jill bath.Available immediately. Pets acceptable on landlord's discretion.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
19 Units Available
The Pavilion at Raritan
2 Healthquest Blvd, Flemington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1072 sqft
Tucked away on the edge of where the Flemington and Raritan Township lines meet lies The Pavilion at Raritan- a cozy community that thrives on small town charm and offers only the best that modern living has to offer.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
2 Units Available
Washington Heights
9A Nunn Ave, Washington, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,175
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
833 sqft
Set on a wooded hilltop, you will find Washington Heights an exceptional community where the charm of country living meets the ease of suburban convenience.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
45 East Church Street
45 East Church Street, Washington, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2100 sqft
Be the first to enjoy this freshly renovated home, coming soon! Located on a quiet street, but close to downtown and near highways (Rt 57 31 and 78) Includes stainless steel refrigerator, stove, over-the-range microwave and dishwasher Granite

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
13 School Street
13 School St, Asbury, NJ
1 Bedroom
$900
600 sqft
Cozy, private, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in quiet, historic Asbury, NJ. Amenities included: central heat, dishwasher, updated kitchen, off-street parking and yard. Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 25th 2020.

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
54 KENTWORTH CT
54 Kentworth Court, Hunterdon County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1866 sqft
3 BR, Bromley Model, 2 Car Garage, newer Stainless Appliances & Carpet, Eat-In-Kitchen w/ 42" Cabinets, 2nd fl Laundry, Unfinished Base w/ Extra Storage, Primary BR w/ Full Bath w/Soaking Tub & Shower One Year Lease only, Pet Limited & Breed
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Clinton, NJ

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Clinton should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Clinton may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Clinton. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

