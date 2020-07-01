/
2 bedroom apartments
8 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Clinton, NJ
Halstead Place
67 Halstead St, Clinton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1240 sqft
Bristol 1st Floor - This beautiful first floor end-unit two bedroom, two bath features a generous kitchen with granite counter tops, custom style cabinetry, tile backsplash, and GE Energy Star appliances.
139 CONOVER TER
139 Conover Ter, Lebanon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Bright 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath, 2nd floor condo located in the Heights of Lebanon. Generous sized bedrooms, eat in kitchen, open floor plan with hardwood floors, plus washer and dryer.
49 East Street
49 East St, Annandale, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
700 sqft
Newer Immaculate 2nd floor apartment at the Village Green in Annandale, a small upscale friendly community in a great location close to the charming town of Clinton.
46-50 SPENCER LN
46-50 Spencer Lane, Lebanon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
Very private setting surrounded by 100's of acres of farmland.Large living room and eat-in kitchen with two bedrooms and a jack & jill bath.Available immediately. Pets acceptable on landlord's discretion.
15 TIMBERCROFT
15 Timbercroft Drive, High Bridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
BRIGHT & SUNNY 2 BR/1.5 BA RANCH IN SOLITUDE VILLAGE. THE INTERIOR IS BEING REPAINTED, NEW CARPETING AND WINDOW BLINDS ARE BEING INSTALLED AND THE HOUSE WILL THEN BE PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED.
The Pavilion at Raritan
2 Healthquest Blvd, Flemington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1072 sqft
Tucked away on the edge of where the Flemington and Raritan Township lines meet lies The Pavilion at Raritan- a cozy community that thrives on small town charm and offers only the best that modern living has to offer.
371 Vernoy Road
371 Vernoy Road, Hunterdon County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1056 sqft
Immaculate home on working horse farm in private setting away from residence and farm buildings. Thoroughly-renovated inside and out in 2017. 2 person maximum occupancy.
172 MUSCONETCONG RIVER RD
172 Musconetcong River Road, Hunterdon County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Nicely renovated 2 bedroom, updated full bath unit in beautiful Lebanon Township! New flooring throughout, central A/C, thermal pane windows. The 3rd floor unit has an exclusive driveway, convenient to the covered porch entry.
