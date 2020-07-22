Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:34 PM

22 Apartments for rent in Butler, NJ with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Butler offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and ... Read Guide >

Last updated May 4 at 07:22 PM
1 Unit Available
9 LAFAYETTE AVE
9 Lafayette Avenue, Butler, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Inviting and impeccably maintained, this meticulous Cape Cod with 1 car detached garage features 3 BR's and 2 Full BA's with bright rooms and plenty of natural sunlight.
Results within 5 miles of Butler
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
15 Units Available
Avalon Bloomingdale
267 Union Ave, Bloomingdale, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,930
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1437 sqft
Ideally situated near Riverdale, Butler and Pompton Lakes. Also just 30 miles outside of Manhattan. Each apartment features a gourmet kitchen. On-site clubhouse, fitness center and swimming pool. Garage car parking available.
Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
13 Units Available
Riverdale
Reserve at Riverdale
6000 Riverdale Rd, Riverdale, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,987
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,151
1162 sqft
Spacious inside and out, these 1- and 2-bedroom apartments have stylish kitchens and living areas. There are several parks in the neighborhood, including beautiful Mountainside Park, situated by I-287.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
76 WASHINGTON CT
76 Washington Court, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE IN FABULOUS LOCATION! INVITING ENTRY WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS, 2-STORY LIVING ROOM W/FIREPLACE AND FLOOR-TO-CEILING WINDOWS. FORMAL DINING ROOM. REMODELED KITCHEN W/ DOOR TO PATIO. LANDLORD REQUIRES NO PET AND NON-SMOKERS.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
1019 RINGWOOD AVE
1019 Ringwood Avenue, Wanaque, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Unit #4 of a newer construction 4-unit TWH Complex. First floor has hardwood floors, kitchen has all brand new S.S.Appliances. Second floor has 2 Nice Br's, Mbr with a bath, main bath and new wall to wall carpet. Attic has lots of room for storage.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Pompton Lakes
21 Lakeside Ave
21 Lakeside Ave, Pompton Lakes, NJ
Studio
$2,395
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
New construction luxury building with FREE amenities like Gym, business/entertainment center and much more! One block away from commercial corridor on Wanaque Ave.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
5512 TUDOR DR
5512 Tudor Drive, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Fabulous 2nd floor Darian Model fully renovated and gorgeous! Cathedral ceilings, private deck. Walk-in closet in Master BR w/closet organizer. New W/W carpet. Pictures are from 2018. HW covered. All appliances, water & sewer included.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
30 NEW ST
30 New Street, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1548 sqft
Expanded 3 bedroom Ranch! Meticulously maintained, newly refinished hardwood floors, eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and walk out to trex deck overlooking large private yard! large family room, living room, full bath with shower stall

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
4 ROOSEVELT ST
4 Roosevelt Street, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
New Construction Raised Ranch with a 2 car detached garage and a new front deck sits on .2 acres of property in the heart of Morris County.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
21 BONNIEVIEW LN
21 Bonnieview Lane, Morris County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$4,900
YOUNG COLONIAL RENTAL-GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD-ALL THE BELLS AND WHISTLES- GOURMET KIT, GRANITE, SS APPLIANCES,-,CENTER ISLAND, HDWD FLRS, 1ST FLOOR BDRM/OFFICE WITH FULL BATH..
Results within 10 miles of Butler
Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
31 Units Available
Mountain View Crossing
650 NJ-23, Singac, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,671
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,753
1116 sqft
Excellent location close to Fayette Avenue Park and North Cove Park. Units feature laundry, patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community offers basketball, tennis, pool, gym and dog park.
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
35 Units Available
Avalon Boonton
1 Avalon Way, Boonton, NJ
Studio
$1,585
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,760
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1273 sqft
Avalon Boonton is just a half mile from New Jersey Transit and offers studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes for lease.
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
North Haledon
Wayne Village
27 Lancaster Ct Apt. B, Franklin Lakes, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
904 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers a large dog park, on-site fitness center, and pool area. Colonial-style community. Apartments offer hardwood floors and updated appliances. About 20 miles from Manhattan.
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Rachel Gardens
67 Chapin Rd, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1100 sqft
Just a stone's throw from the lake, these one- and two-bedroom apartment homes are spacious and well-equipped. Units offer one-floor living, upgraded finishes, ample storage and private construction.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
439 BOONTON AVE
439 Boonton Avenue, Boonton, NJ
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Absolutely spectacular 1st Floor apartment in 2 family home.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
173 RAYMOUND BLVD
173 Raymound Boulevard, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home with open floor plan, backing to the woods. Dramatic 2 story foyer, fireplace in the living room, and with hardwood floor on the 1st level.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
29 E SPRINGBROOK RD
29 Springbrook Rd E, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
FRESHLY PAINTED WITH BRAND NEW LAMINATED FLOORS IN BEDROOMS, HDWD FLRS IN LIVING,DINING,HALLWAY, FOYER.WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT. BEAUTIFUL PENTHOUSE UNIT WITH SEPARATE ENTRANCE.2 BALCONIES WITH BEAUTIFUL VIEWS POOL TENNIS COURT, JOGGING PATH.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
860 BURNT MEADOW
860 Burnt Meadow Road, Passaic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
8 MONTH RENTAL SEPT 1-APRIL 30. TENANT PAYS UTILITIES. NO PETS. COMPLETELY FURNISHED. ADORABLE COTTAGE IN THE WOODS! STONE FPLC, NEW KITCHEN, NEW BATH, ALL APPLICANCES INCL. SUPER PRIVATE. 8 MONTH RENTAL ONLY. FULLY FURNISHED.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Franklin Lakes
994 PINES TER
994 Pines Terrace, Franklin Lakes, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
LARGE COLONIAL CAPE ON A FABULOUS NEIGHBORHOOD. FIRST FLOOR:FLR WITH ADDITIONAL RM OFF OF FDR/CHERRY PLANK FLOORS.MEIK W/OAK CABINETS,LARGE PANTRY,FAMILY RM W/WALLS OF WINDOWS OVERLOOKING TO NICE PRIVATE YARD W/SMALL DECK.TWO GOOD SIZE BRS,FBATH.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
29 Genoble Rd
29 Genoble Road, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Don't miss this light and neutral condo in Montville Chase where you can enjoy the pool, tennis, and jogging track. Come see this open floor plan with two decks, one from the living room and the other from the master bedroom.

Last updated April 16 at 10:49 AM
1 Unit Available
13 W LAKE DR
13 Lake Dr W, Passaic County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Welcome to Packanack Lake! Property is in most desirable lake community (lake priveleges not included, tenant can pay direct to Association). Opportunity not to be missed. Home has updated kitchen and bathrooms.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
7204 Richmond Rd
7204 Richmond Road, Passaic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
957 sqft
Welcome To This Lovely Alexandria Main Floor 2 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath Condominium In Building 7 Of Bald Eagle Commons, An Active 55+ Adult Community! This One Cannot Be Missed! Open Living/Dining Room Plus A Roomy Kitchen! Master Bedroom With
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Butler, NJ

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Butler offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Butler. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Butler can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

