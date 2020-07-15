Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020

28 Apartments for rent in Butler, NJ with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric...

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
15 Summit Ave
15 Summit Avenue, Butler, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1368 sqft
Welcome To This Lovely 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Ranch Home On A Dead-End Street With Easy Access To Route 23 & Schools! Enjoy A Lovely Front Porch & Spacious Level Backyard! Don't Miss This One! This Home Offers An Expansive Living Room With Hardwood
Results within 1 mile of Butler
Last updated July 15
5 Units Available
Treetop Apartments
117 Treetop Ct, Bloomingdale, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
761 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2173 sqft
Enjoy such amenities as High Speed Internet, ceiling fans, and window coverings. Our on-site management will meet your needs in a friendly and efficient manner.
Results within 5 miles of Butler
Last updated July 15
13 Units Available
Avalon Bloomingdale
267 Union Ave, Bloomingdale, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,955
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally situated near Riverdale, Butler and Pompton Lakes. Also just 30 miles outside of Manhattan. Each apartment features a gourmet kitchen. On-site clubhouse, fitness center and swimming pool. Garage car parking available.
Last updated July 15
13 Units Available
Riverdale
Reserve at Riverdale
6000 Riverdale Rd, Riverdale, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,945
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,151
1162 sqft
Spacious inside and out, these 1- and 2-bedroom apartments have stylish kitchens and living areas. There are several parks in the neighborhood, including beautiful Mountainside Park, situated by I-287.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
5 ALPINE RD
5 Alpine Road, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful renovated 2 bed 1 bath 2nd floor rental in sought after Towaco section of Montville! Enter into updated eat-in Kitchen with tile floors, newer cabinets and newer applicances! Kitchen flows into the open living room with gleaming hardwood

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
5 VIRGINIA AVE
5 Virginia Avenue, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
COMPLETELY RENOVATED 3 BEDROOMS 1.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
30 NEW ST
30 New Street, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1548 sqft
Expanded 3 bedroom Ranch! Meticulously maintained, newly refinished hardwood floors, eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and walk out to trex deck overlooking large private yard! large family room, living room, full bath with shower stall

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
4 ROOSEVELT ST
4 Roosevelt Street, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
New Construction Raised Ranch with a 2 car detached garage and a new front deck sits on .2 acres of property in the heart of Morris County.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
86 FARMINGDALE RD
86 Farmingdale Road, Passaic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1689 sqft
You do not want to miss this impeccable spacious, updated 3-bed 1.5-bath, split lvl that has it all including renov EIK w/SS appliances, granite counters, brkfast bar; renov baths; big 2-car garage.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
21 BONNIEVIEW LN
21 Bonnieview Lane, Morris County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$4,900
YOUNG COLONIAL RENTAL-GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD-ALL THE BELLS AND WHISTLES- GOURMET KIT, GRANITE, SS APPLIANCES,-,CENTER ISLAND, HDWD FLRS, 1ST FLOOR BDRM/OFFICE WITH FULL BATH..

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Riverdale
49 HARRISON RD
49 Harrison Street, Riverdale, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Great 1st floor apartment in Riverdale! Great space on quiet street! Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, 2 Bedrooms (2nd bedroom is good for small bedroom or office). Deck and yard. Shared laundry in garage.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
5512 TUDOR DR
5512 Tudor Drive, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Fabulous 2nd floor Darian Model fully renovated and gorgeous! Cathedral ceilings, private deck. Walk-in closet in Master BR w/closet organizer. New W/W carpet. Pictures are from 2018. HW covered. All appliances, water & sewer included.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
1102 CHATFIELD DR
1102 Chatfield Drive, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Lovely 2 Bedroom 2.
Results within 10 miles of Butler
Last updated July 15
$
34 Units Available
Mountain View Crossing
650 NJ-23, Singac, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,692
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,708
1116 sqft
Excellent location close to Fayette Avenue Park and North Cove Park. Units feature laundry, patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community offers basketball, tennis, pool, gym and dog park.
Last updated July 15
$
38 Units Available
Avalon Boonton
1 Avalon Way, Boonton, NJ
Studio
$1,625
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,755
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1273 sqft
Avalon Boonton is just a half mile from New Jersey Transit and offers studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes for lease.
Last updated July 9
$
Contact for Availability
Rachel Gardens
67 Chapin Rd, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1100 sqft
Just a stone's throw from the lake, these one- and two-bedroom apartment homes are spacious and well-equipped. Units offer one-floor living, upgraded finishes, ample storage and private construction.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
125 WILSON ST
125 Wilson Street, Boonton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Great 1 bedroom apartment in 3 family home in desirable flats section of Boonton. First floor boasts living room, bedroom, kitchen and great sun porch as added living space. Hardwood floors and high ceilings give this apartment a great feel.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
3 BALD NOB RD
3 Bald Nob Road, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
Welcome to Cedar Lake in Desirable Denville Twp, where you will enjoy two beaches for swimming, boating and fishing, a club house, Tennis, Basketball and Volley Ball Courts, as well as ice skating and ice fishing in the winter! A beautiful stone

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
860 BURNT MEADOW
860 Burnt Meadow Road, Passaic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
8 MONTH RENTAL SEPT 1-APRIL 30. TENANT PAYS UTILITIES. NO PETS. COMPLETELY FURNISHED. ADORABLE COTTAGE IN THE WOODS! STONE FPLC, NEW KITCHEN, NEW BATH, ALL APPLICANCES INCL. SUPER PRIVATE. 8 MONTH RENTAL ONLY. FULLY FURNISHED.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
105 POWERVILLE RD
105 Powerville Road, Morris County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
An oasis on 2.4 acres! Gorgeous home w/high style upgrades, spacious rooms & perfect open flow. Foyer w/dramatic wrought iron rail stair flows into formal LR & DR w/bow windows.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Franklin Lakes
994 PINES TER
994 Pines Terrace, Franklin Lakes, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
LARGE COLONIAL CAPE ON A FABULOUS NEIGHBORHOOD. FIRST FLOOR:FLR WITH ADDITIONAL RM OFF OF FDR/CHERRY PLANK FLOORS.MEIK W/OAK CABINETS,LARGE PANTRY,FAMILY RM W/WALLS OF WINDOWS OVERLOOKING TO NICE PRIVATE YARD W/SMALL DECK.TWO GOOD SIZE BRS,FBATH.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
39 THOMAS TER
39 Thomas Terrace, Passaic County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$5,100
4130 sqft
Amazing CH Colonial with 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, 2C garage, basement and more! Ideal for RELOCATION or Transfer to NYC area.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
29 Genoble Rd
29 Genoble Road, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Don't miss this light and neutral condo in Montville Chase where you can enjoy the pool, tennis, and jogging track. Come see this open floor plan with two decks, one from the living room and the other from the master bedroom.

Last updated May 14
1 Unit Available
789 Alps Road
789 Alps Road, Passaic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1400 sqft
789 Alps Road Available 05/15/20 Large Private Property With In-groung Pool - Wayne New Jersey - 1.3 acres tranquil backyard with beautiful sunset, 20x40 in-ground pool for long summer days and sledding in winter snow.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Butler, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Butler renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

