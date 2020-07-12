Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:04 PM

83 Apartments for rent in Burlington, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Burlington apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr...
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
10 Units Available
Eastampton Place
1302 Woodlane Road, Burlington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,530
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1225 sqft
Welcome to Eastampton Place: an astounding new mixed-use apartment/retail community, located minutes from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, downtown Philadelphia, Rancocas State Park, and easy access to all major highways and a wide array of

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Historic Yorkshire
313 PENN STREET
313 Penn Street, Burlington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1888 sqft
*** Pet Friendly *** 3 bed with a bonus room, basement, fenced in yard and access to parking from the backyard. with basement and fenced yard.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
New London
500 Locust Ave
500 Locust Avenue, Burlington, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,490
Available 07/15/20 Spacious house near public transportation - Property Id: 319410 Very spacious house within walking distance of almost everything, yet tucked away near a dead end street.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
53 Units Available
Village Square
1600 Brookwood Dr, Eddington, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
862 sqft
Village Square apartments feature on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwashers. The community features amenities such as a park, pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Located just off of I-95.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
18 Units Available
Chesterfield
1338 Veterans Hwy, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
835 sqft
Comfort meets a reasonable price tag at Chesterfield Apartments. We offer affordable apartments for rent in Levittown, Pennsylvania.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
38 Units Available
Franklin Commons
1400 Cardinal Dr, Mechanicsville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1043 sqft
Versatile apartment homes nestled in Buck County's rolling hills, just over from Robert K. Shafer Middle School. Recently renovated units have ovens, dishwashers and laundry facilities. Game room, business center and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
8 Units Available
Goldenridge
Orangewood Park
24 Elizabeth Ln, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1090 sqft
Orangewood Park features Levittown, PA apartments for rent that offer carefree living, superb convenience and a spacious living environment with luxury amenities.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
Glen Hollow
1100 Newportville Rd, Croydon, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,020
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
958 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Glen Hollow in Croydon. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 9 at 09:13pm
1 Unit Available
Berkeley Trace
3806 Bensalem Blvd, Eddington, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A distinctive rental townhome and apartment community conveniently located in bustling Bensalem, Bucks County. Every apartment and townhome feature a private entrance, washer and dryer, generous-size rooms, and a fully equipped kitchen.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
11 Units Available
Orchard Park
1020 Woodlane Rd, Beverly, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,055
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
932 sqft
Recently renovated units with large balconies and spacious closets. 24-hour maintenance available. Beat the heat during summer days in the pool. Close to Neshaminy State Park for a quick nature getaway. Close to I-295.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:00pm
6 Units Available
Woodbourne
1350 Woodbourne Rd, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
850 sqft
Welcome to beautiful Woodbourne Apartments, a great place to live! Our apartments have spacious rooms, balconies or patios, one and a half bathrooms, central air and heat, reserved parking.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
22 Units Available
The Courtyards
200 Delanco Rd, Burlington County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,320
1004 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1104 sqft
The Courtyard Apartments offers one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Edgewater Park, New Jersey. Our community is affordable and pet-friendly, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features upgraded appliances.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:00pm
4 Units Available
Longview Gardens Apartments
1501 Woodbourne Road, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Longview Garden Apartments, a peaceful apartment community located in the heart of Bucks County. Shopping, restaurants, easy access to I-95, quality elementary, middle, and high schools all the Neshaminy School District.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11 Pioneer Ln
11 Pioneer Lane, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1453 sqft
Beautiful spacious 3bed / 1 bath home w/LARGE YARD! - Do not look past this very spacious 3 bedroom home tucked away in Willingboro, NJ. This spacious home is recently remodeled with a great open concept layout.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
831 Cedar Ct 5t
831 Cedar Ct, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
CEDAR COURT - Property Id: 312874 FULLY RENOVATED GRANITE COUNTERTOPS LAUNDRY FACILITIES PARKING GAS WATER AND HEAT INCLUDED CALL OR TEXT MAX7323541290 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
703 DOWNING COURT
703 Downing Court, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1252 sqft
Back-up offers, only - Desirable Westampton Condo Community w/open floor plan, perfectly updated, clean and move in ready! This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1st floor condo will "wow" you! Lot's of closet space and storage.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
94 RIVER LANE
94 River Lane, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1789 sqft
"Outstanding"This beautiful townhouse overlooks the water and has scenic views.The minute you enter this open floor plan it's breathtaking!There is a large family room with access to the backyard.

1 of 22

Last updated March 28 at 10:56pm
1 Unit Available
5 SANDSTONE LANE
5 Sandstone Lane, Burlington County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1624 sqft
Now for rent! This beautiful 4-bedroom, 2 full bath Cape-Cod style home, renovated from top to bottom will be comfortable for the whole family.

1 of 14

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
46 RIVER BANK DRIVE
46 River Bank Drive, Roebling, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1428 sqft
Beautiful rental in the heart of Roebling, Florence Township. Two bedroom plus loft that can double as a third bedroom or office/library townhouse with attached garage. Includes washer and dryer with central a/c and heat.

1 of 9

Last updated September 28 at 11:07am
1 Unit Available
194 Tiffany lane
194 Tiffany Lane, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1650 sqft
Available 10/01/19 Twin hills rental - Property Id: 97874 This well maintain full sized house in twin hills could be your new home! This home has a fenced in backyard, garage, master suite bathroom , laundry room and covered porch! PLEASE TEXT OR
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:00pm
19 Units Available
Grandview Gardens
957 Bristol Pike, Bucks County, PA
1 Bedroom
$930
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
750 sqft
Grandview Gardens Apartments are conveniently located near shopping, schools, houses of worship, public transportation and much more. Our property features a swimming pool and laundry facilities for your recreation and convenience.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
4 Units Available
Hamilton Court East
3455 Street Rd, Hulmeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,149
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1038 sqft
A well-kept community within a short drive to the area's restaurants and dining. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tiled bathrooms. Resort-like pool and lots of green space provided.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
11 Units Available
Eastampton Place West
12000 Hamilton Way, Voorhees, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1226 sqft
Eastampton Place West: an extraordinary mixed-use community consisting of luxurious apartment residences and retail spaces, resort-style amenities and a very convenient location.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
$
17 Units Available
Mount Laurel Crossing
1 Larchmont Pl, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,520
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,124
1322 sqft
This pet-friendly community provides residents with a clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments have been recently renovated and feature in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Marne Highway, with its retail and dining areas, is nearby.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Burlington, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Burlington apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

